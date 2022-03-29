A2A S p A : Instructions for the guided compilation and sending via internet of the Form for issuing the proxy to the Designated Representative

Instructions to fill in the electronic form designated representative

Pursuant to Article 106 of the Law Decree of March 17, 2020 No.18 ("Cura Italia" Decree) converted, with amendments, by Law no. 2 of 24 April 2020, as last amended by Art. 3, paragraph 1 of 30 December 2021 converted with amendments by Law Decree no. 15 of 25 February 2022 the attendance to the Shareholders' Meeting by those who have the right to vote is allowed exclusively through the designated representative.

Consequently, the proxy for participation to the Shareholders' Meeting and the exercise of voting rights is conferred to Computershare S.p.A., with registered office in Milan, via Mascheroni n. 19, representative appointed by the Company as the only person who can attend the Shareholders' Meeting pursuant to article 135-undecies Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998.

Proxy conferred to the designated representative shall contain voting instructions and has effect only for the proposals in relation to which voting instructions have been given.

Conferral of proxy to the designated representative is free of charge, except where transmission or postal charges apply.

It should be noted that, for the purposes of participation and the exercise of voting rights, the granting of the proxy to the designated representative does not exempt the entitled from the obligation to request to the authorized intermediary the communication to the Company certifying the entitlement to participate in the Sharehorders' Meeting and to exercise the right to vote, pursuant to article 83-sexies of Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998.

The proxy can be conferred to the designated representative using the specific web application - referred to in the link below - prepared and managed directly by Computershare S.p.A., through which it is possible to proceed to the guided compilation of the proxy form to the Designated Representative.

https://servizi.computershare.it/eRD/index.aspx?nos=238699599

The proxy form to the designated representative is alternatively available, in downloadable and printable version in the section dedicated to the Shareholders' Meeting.

In this case the proxy, if not transmitted via the Internet through the guided compilation using the link above, must be transmitted by April 26, 2022 (or by April 27, 20212 in case of second call) by one of the following ways:

1) Registered Email Holders (PEC): as an attachment document (PDF format) sent toufficiomilano@pecserviziotitoli.itin the event that the Proxy Grantor (as Individual or as Legal Entity) is a Registered Email Holder;

2) Digital Signature Holders (FEA): as an attachment document with digital signature sent toufficiomilano@pecserviziotitoli.italso via common email in the event that the Proxy Grantor is a Digital Signature Holder;

3) Common Email address Holders: as an attachment document (PDF format) sent toufficiomilano@pecserviziotitoli.it. In this case, the hard copy of the proxy and voting instructions shall be sent via ordinary mail service to Computershare S.p.A. via Mascheroni 19, 20145 Milano;

It should be noted that, if the proxy form to the designated representative cannot be made available in electronic form for technical reasons, the same will be sent by email, free of charge, at the simple request of the member, to be made by phone at +39 02 46776814 (active from Monday to Friday from 9 am to 6 pm) or at the e-mail address:ufficiomi@computershare.it.

For information regarding the proxy to the Designated Representative, please contact Computershare S.p.A. on +39 02 46776814 or at the e-mail address:ufficiomi@computershare.it