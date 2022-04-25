Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  A2A S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    A2A   IT0001233417

A2A S.P.A.

(A2A)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/25 03:44:25 pm EDT
1.647 EUR   +1.48%
03:20pA2A S P A : Notice of document publication
PU
04/14A2A S P A : Consolidated Non-financial Statement pursuant to Legislative Decree 254/2016 and related Supplement – Integrated Financial Statements 2021
PU
04/08A2A S P A : Annual Report on Remuneration – 2022
PU
A2A S p A : Notice of document publication

04/25/2022 | 03:20pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Notice of document publication

Milan, April 25, 2022 - It is noted that the answers to the questions received prior to the Shareholders' Meeting from legitimized subjects and arrived no later than 19 April 2022 are available on the website of A2A (www.a2a.eu"Governance" - "Shareholders' Meeting" section).

Contacts

A2A

Giuseppe Mariano

Responsabile Media Relations, Social Networking and Web

Silvia Merlo - Silvia Onni

Ufficio Stampa ufficiostampa@a2a.eu Tel. [+39] 02 7720.4583

Investor Relations

Tel. +39-02 7720.3974 ir@a2a.euwww.a2a.eu

Disclaimer

A2A S.p.A. published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 19:19:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 8 565 M 9 232 M 9 232 M
Net income 2021 543 M 586 M 586 M
Net Debt 2021 4 104 M 4 423 M 4 423 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,51x
Yield 2021 5,00%
Capitalization 4 957 M 5 311 M 5 343 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 12 978
Free-Float 49,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Renato Mazzoncini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrea Crenna Chief Financial Officer
Marco Emilio Angelo Patuano Chairman
Marco Moretti Group Chief Technology & Information Officer
Luigi de Paoli Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
A2A S.P.A.-5.64%5 330
NEXTERA ENERGY-20.79%145 275
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION8.94%87 984
SOUTHERN COMPANY10.69%80 709
IBERDROLA, S.A.0.24%71 471
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.8.06%68 818