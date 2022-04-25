A2A S p A : Notice of document publication

PRESS RELEASE

Notice of document publication

Milan, April 25, 2022 - It is noted that the answers to the questions received prior to the Shareholders' Meeting from legitimized subjects and arrived no later than 19 April 2022 are available on the website of A2A (www.a2a.eu"Governance" - "Shareholders' Meeting" section).

Contacts

A2A

Giuseppe Mariano

Responsabile Media Relations, Social Networking and Web

Silvia Merlo - Silvia Onni

Ufficio Stampa ufficiostampa@a2a.eu Tel. [+39] 02 7720.4583

Investor Relations

Tel. +39-02 7720.3974 ir@a2a.euwww.a2a.eu