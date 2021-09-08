A2A S p A : Notice of the convocation of the extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting 8-15 October 2021

PRESS RELEASE

Notice of the convocation of the extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting 8-15 October

2021

Milan, 8 September 2021 - The Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of A2A S.p.A. is convened at the Company's registered office in Brescia, via Lamarmora 230, on 8 October 2021, at 9:00 a.m., on first call and, if necessary, on second call on 15 October 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at the same place, - also by means of teleconferencing - to discuss and resolve on the following

AGENDA

1. Approval of the merger by incorporation of the company "Linea Group Holding S.p.A." into the

company "A2A S.p.A."; related and consequent resolutions.

Intervening at the Shareholders' Meeting and exercise of voting by proxy

Those entitled to participate in the Shareholders' Meeting are those who will be holders of voting rights at the end of the accounting day of 29 September 2021 (Record date) and for which the Company has received, by the end of the third trading day (5 October 2021) prior to the date set for the Shareholders' Meeting in first call, the relevant communication from the authorised intermediaries required by current legislation. The foregoing is without prejudice to the entitlement to intervene and vote if the communication reached the Company after the above deadlines, as long as by the beginning of the meeting. Those who confirm ownership of the shares after such Record date shall not have the right to take part in the Meeting and vote.

Pursuant to art. 106, paragraph 4 of Law-Decree 17 March 2020, no. 18, converted, with amendments, by Law no. 2 of 24 April 2020, as amended in Article 3, paragraph 6, Decree-Law 31 December no. 183 converted with amendments by Law no. 21 of 26 February 2021, the terms of application of which were lastly extended by Decree Law no. 105 of 23 July 2021, the participation in the Shareholders' Meeting of those who have the right to vote shall take place exclusively through Computershare S.p.A., Appointed Representative of the Company pursuant to art. 135- undecies, Legislative Decree no. 58/1998, to whom a proxy must be conferred, in the manner and under the conditions indicated below.

No procedures for voting by mail or electronically are envisaged.

Pursuant to art. 106, paragraph 2 of Law-Decree no. 18 of 17 March 2020, converted, with amendments, by Law no. 2 of 24 April 2020, the Shareholders' Meeting shall be held exclusively by means of telecommunications that guarantee the identification of the participants, their participation and the exercise of their voting rights, without in any case the need for the Chairman and the Secretary taking the minutes to be in the same place. Instructions for taking part in the Shareholders Meeting via telecommunications channels will be made known by Company to Computershare S.p.A., to the Directors and Statutory Auditors, as well as to others with rights to intervene, distinct from those with voting rights.

Company-designated representative

Pursuant to art. 106, paragraph 4 of Law-Decree no. 18 of 17 March 2020, converted, with amendments, by Law no. 2 of 24 April 2020, those who have the right to vote, should they wish to attend the meeting, shall alternatively: