A2A S p A : Presentation of 2021-2030 Business Plan update

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 7 600 M 8 618 M 8 618 M Net income 2021 497 M 564 M 564 M Net Debt 2021 4 153 M 4 709 M 4 709 M P/E ratio 2021 10,6x Yield 2021 4,90% Capitalization 5 021 M 5 695 M 5 694 M EV / Sales 2021 1,21x EV / Sales 2022 1,15x Nbr of Employees 12 978 Free-Float - Chart A2A S.P.A. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends A2A S.P.A. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 5 Last Close Price 1,65 € Average target price 1,96 € Spread / Average Target 18,9% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Renato Mazzoncini Chief Executive Officer & Director Andrea Crenna Chief Financial Officer Marco Emilio Angelo Patuano Chairman Marco Moretti Group Chief Technology & Information Officer Luigi de Paoli Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) A2A S.P.A. -4.19% 5 695 NEXTERA ENERGY -11.53% 162 073 ENEL S.P.A. -2.00% 79 582 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION -1.83% 79 227 SOUTHERN COMPANY -1.12% 71 865 IBERDROLA, S.A. -2.55% 71 054