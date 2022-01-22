A2A S p A : Presentation of 2021-2030 Business Plan update

Presentation of 2021-2030 Business Plan update
Milan, January 22, 2022 - A2A informs that the update of the Group's 2021-2030 Business Plan will
be presented to the financial community, the press and the trade unions on January 28, 2022.
