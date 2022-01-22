Log in
    A2A   IT0001233417

A2A S.P.A.

A2A
A2A S p A : Presentation of 2021-2030 Business Plan update

01/22/2022 | 07:44am EST
Presentation of 2021-2030 Business Plan update

Milan, January 22, 2022 - A2A informs that the update of the Group's 2021-2030 Business Plan will

be presented to the financial community, the press and the trade unions on January 28, 2022.

Contacts

A2A

Giuseppe Mariano

Responsabile Media Relations, Social Networking and Web

Silvia Merlo - Silvia Onni

Ufficio Stampa ufficiostampa@a2a.euTel. [+39] 02 7720.4583

Investor Relations Tel. +39-02 7720.3974 ir@a2a.eu www.a2a.eu

Disclaimer

A2A S.p.A. published this content on 22 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2022 12:43:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
