    A2A   IT0001233417

A2A S.P.A.

(A2A)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Borsa Italiana - 09/03 11:35:15 am
1.8395 EUR   -0.59%
01:32aA2A S P A : Press release
PU
09/02A2A S P A : Press release
PU
08/31A2A S P A : Half-yearly financial report June 30, 2021
PU
A2A S p A : Press release

09/04/2021 | 01:32am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

4 September 2021 - Referring to the judgements of the Council of State on the AEB business merger, we are surprised to learn of the changing orientation of the judicial body compared to the contents of the previous protective orders in favour of the appellants.

In this respect, the company empowered its lawyers to carry out all the necessary investigations and considers the provisions to be contestable before the relevant courts.

Contacts:

A2A Media Relations

Giuseppe Mariano Tel.

02 7720.4583

ufficiostampa@a2a.eu

Disclaimer

A2A S.p.A. published this content on 04 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2021 05:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 7 592 M 9 022 M 9 022 M
Net income 2021 495 M 588 M 588 M
Net Debt 2021 4 013 M 4 769 M 4 769 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 4,43%
Capitalization 5 604 M 6 660 M 6 660 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 13 213
Free-Float 49,6%
Managers and Directors
Renato Mazzoncini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrea Crenna Chief Financial Officer
Marco Emilio Angelo Patuano Chairman
Marco Moretti Group Chief Technology & Information Officer
Luigi de Paoli Independent Director
