A2A S p A : Press release

PRESS RELEASE

4 September 2021 - Referring to the judgements of the Council of State on the AEB business merger, we are surprised to learn of the changing orientation of the judicial body compared to the contents of the previous protective orders in favour of the appellants.

In this respect, the company empowered its lawyers to carry out all the necessary investigations and considers the provisions to be contestable before the relevant courts.

Contacts:

A2A Media Relations

Giuseppe Mariano Tel.

02 7720.4583

ufficiostampa@a2a.eu