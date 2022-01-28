A2A S p A : Strategic Plan Update 2021-2030

Strategic Plan 2021-30 Update
Life is our duty
28th January 2022
AGENDA
1. Our strategy
2021 beyond expectations Circular Economy Energy Transition
LIFE IS OUR DUTY
WE TAKE CARE OF LIFE
Life is the most precious asset.
A2A takes care of it every day by taking care of environment, water and energy.
And we do so using the most advanced technologies because we look far ahead.
We think of the future of our Planet.
To make everyone's life better.
3
TRANSITION THROUGH CLEAN ELECTRON AND GREEN MOLECULE
Breakdown of total final energy consumption | %
Fossil fuel
Electricity
Bioenergy & H 1
District heating
Other renewables2
2
11%
10%
21% today
30%
2050
64%
51%
Net Zero by the middle of the century
Strong growth in bioenergy power production
Carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) from emission processes
Increase of renewable installed capacity
Wider adoption of electricity
to power final consumption
4
Sources: IRENA, World Energy Transitions Outlook 1.5° Pathway; IEA Net Zero by 2050, A Roadmap for the Global Energy Sector
Notes: (1) including, traditional biomass, biogas and biomethane, and liquid biofuels (2) includes heat pumps and uses of other renewables, largely solar thermal
ECOLOGICAL TRANSITION TRENDS DRIVE OUR STRATEGY
Circular economy trends
Energy transition trends
Investments to overcome Italian waste treatment infrastructure gap
Drastic reduction of landfill disposal
throughout Italy
4+ €B
~171
Mt/y
Leading
bioenergy
development
GreenBroadening
Hydrogen green
Valleyenergy
start-upportfolio
+70
New RES capacity
GW
@ 2030 in Italy
~30%
Share of GHG emissions
from transport in Italy
Enhancing
E-mobility
ambition
A2A further strategic developments
5 Sources: The European House Ambrosetti; IRENA; Elettricità Futura; ISPRA (1)Urban and special waste included
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
A2A S.p.A. published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 07:45:02 UTC.