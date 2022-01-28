Log in
    A2A   IT0001233417

A2A S.P.A.

(A2A)
  Report
A2A S p A : Strategic Plan Update 2021-2030

01/28/2022 | 02:46am EST
Strategic Plan 2021-30 Update

Life is our duty

28th January 2022

AGENDA

1. Our strategy

2021 beyond expectations Circular Economy Energy Transition

  1. Social & Governance
  2. Financials
  3. Closing remarks

LIFE IS OUR DUTY

WE TAKE CARE OF LIFE

Life is the most precious asset.

A2A takes care of it every day by taking care of environment, water and energy.

And we do so using the most advanced technologies because we look far ahead.

We think of the future of our Planet.

To make everyone's life better.

3

TRANSITION THROUGH CLEAN ELECTRON AND GREEN MOLECULE

Breakdown of total final energy consumption | %

Fossil fuel

Electricity

Bioenergy & H 1

District heating

Other renewables2

2

11%

10%

21% today

30%

2050

64%

51%

Net Zero by the middle of the century

Strong growth in bioenergy power production

Carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) from emission processes

Increase of renewable installed capacity

Wider adoption of electricity

to power final consumption

4

Sources: IRENA, World Energy Transitions Outlook 1.5° Pathway; IEA Net Zero by 2050, A Roadmap for the Global Energy Sector

Notes: (1) including, traditional biomass, biogas and biomethane, and liquid biofuels (2) includes heat pumps and uses of other renewables, largely solar thermal

ECOLOGICAL TRANSITION TRENDS DRIVE OUR STRATEGY

Circular economy trends

Energy transition trends

Investments to overcome Italian waste treatment infrastructure gap

Drastic reduction of landfill disposal

throughout Italy

4+ €B

~171

Mt/y

Leading

bioenergy

development

GreenBroadening

Hydrogen green

Valleyenergy

start-upportfolio

+70

New RES capacity

GW

@ 2030 in Italy

~30%

Share of GHG emissions

from transport in Italy

Enhancing

E-mobility

ambition

A2A further strategic developments

5 Sources: The European House Ambrosetti; IRENA; Elettricità Futura; ISPRA (1)Urban and special waste included

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

A2A S.p.A. published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 07:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 7 600 M 8 477 M 8 477 M
Net income 2021 497 M 554 M 554 M
Net Debt 2021 4 153 M 4 632 M 4 632 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 4,64%
Capitalization 5 297 M 5 907 M 5 908 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,24x
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 12 978
Free-Float -
Chart A2A S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
A2A S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends A2A S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,74 €
Average target price 1,96 €
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Renato Mazzoncini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrea Crenna Chief Financial Officer
Marco Emilio Angelo Patuano Chairman
Marco Moretti Group Chief Technology & Information Officer
Luigi de Paoli Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
A2A S.P.A.1.08%5 907
NEXTERA ENERGY-22.33%142 275
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.57%79 435
ENEL S.P.A.-2.75%77 650
SOUTHERN COMPANY-2.27%72 098
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.07%70 210