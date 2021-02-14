Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  A2A S.p.A.    A2A   IT0001233417

A2A S.P.A.

(A2A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

A2A S p A : accelerates its growth in the pv sector Acquired the largest merchant portfolio of photovoltaic plants (173 MW)

02/14/2021 | 03:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A2A accelerates its growth in the pv sector

Acquired the largest merchant portfolio of photovoltaic plants (173 MW)

With this transaction, the Company consolidates its position as the second operator in the Country in terms of installed capacity in the renewable energy sources sector and it ranks third in solar energy power generation.

Milan, 14th February 2021 - A2A signed today a binding agreement with Octopus Renewables for the acquisition of a portfolio of 17 photovoltaic plants with a rated power of 173 MW. The asset is the largest merchant portfolio of plants in Italy, without GSE incentives, of which 9 are located in Lazio and 8 in Sardinia. Octopus Renewables is an investment fund qualified in the renewable energy sector part of the British Group Octopus Investments Ltd

The cash consideration paid for the portfolio is 205 million correspondent to an equity IRR of approximately 6%.

Renato Mazzoncini CEO of A2A declared: "This operation represents the first relevant investment in the direction mapped by the new Business Plan presented at the end of January. With the acquisition of these 17 plants, we consolidate our position as the second-largest operator in renewables by installed capacity in Italy and increase the amount of green energy available to customers".

The plants will ensure an increase of the installed capacity which will be able to produce at full capacity about 420 GWh/y of green energy, equivalent to the annual consumption of 200.000 residential customers, avoiding the emission of 2,5 million tons of CO2 overall (along the entire life cycle of the plants). The size of the individual plants and the used connection solutions to create the conditions for the use, in the near future, of technologies such as storage and hydrogen.

Octopus assets are added to the 111 MW photovoltaic portfolio already owned by A2A. Through this acquisition, A2A reaches 33% of the energy produced from renewable energy sources.

The acquisition is subject to the approval of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers in accordance with the Golden Power Decree.

A2A Media Relations

Giuseppe Mariano Tel. 02 7720.4583 ufficiostampa@a2a.eu

Disclaimer

A2A S.p.A. published this content on 14 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2021 20:02:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about A2A S.P.A.
09:03aA2A S P A : accelerates its growth in the pv sector Acquired the largest merchan..
PU
2020A2A S P A : Press release
PU
2020A2A S P A : 2021 Financial Calendar of A2A S.p.A.
PU
2020A2A ENTERS THE WIND POWER GENERATION : the first 8.2 MW plant has been acquired ..
PU
2020A2A AND FNM : agreement for the production of green hydrogen
PU
2020A2A S P A : Ardian and A2A signed an agreement for potential partnership in hydr..
PU
2020A2A S P A : Press release
PU
2020A2A S.P.A. : Press Release
CO
2020A2A S.P.A. : 3rd quarter results
CO
2020A2A S P A : Board of Directors has examined and approved the quarterly Financial..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6 947 M 8 416 M 8 416 M
Net income 2020 305 M 369 M 369 M
Net Debt 2020 3 499 M 4 239 M 4 239 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
Yield 2020 5,29%
Capitalization 4 701 M 5 698 M 5 695 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,18x
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 12 186
Free-Float 49,2%
Chart A2A S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
A2A S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends A2A S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1,72 €
Last Close Price 1,51 €
Spread / Highest target 32,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Renato Mazzoncini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrea Crenna Chief Financial Officer
Marco Emilio Angelo Patuano Chairman
Luigi de Paoli Independent Director
Giovanni Comboni Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
A2A S.P.A.15.91%5 698
NEXTERA ENERGY7.75%162 924
ENEL S.P.A.2.32%104 307
IBERDROLA, S.A.-7.65%81 125
ORSTED A/S-16.20%71 334
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.90%69 072
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ