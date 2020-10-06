Log in
A2A S p A : and Suez, partnership for an industrial waste management system

10/06/2020 | 05:00am EDT

A2A and Suez, partnership for an industrial waste management system

Brescia, 6 October 2020 - The A2A Group - through its subsidiary A2A Ambiente - and Suez today signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at creating a player of excellence dedicated to the management of waste generated by the Italian industrial system.

The Memorandum of Understanding outlines the integration process in Italy of the knowhow and platforms for waste treatment, already operational in the provinces of Milan and Turin with an overall treatment capacity of about 300,000 tons of waste per year.

The agreement also provides for the definition of a new company, with joint ownership by the two industrial entities, able to combine assets, resources and strategic capabilities along the entire environmental sector value chain.

The experience of a multi-utility such as A2A, Italian leader in the environmental sector, and the skills of a leading European operator in the waste field such as Suez, will be able to guarantee the highest standards of compliance, safety and reliability and offer Italian companies the best solutions to manage the waste produced.

"The collaboration with a qualified partner such as Suez can represent a further development opportunity for our Group in the management of the entire waste cycle - said Renato Mazzoncini, A2A CEO - with this agreement we confirm our intention to grow in the environmental sector, a concrete step forward in providing the country with strategic infrastructures to facilitate the transition to sustainability".

"We are thrilled to enter into this strategic partnership with A2A, providing an effective and sustainable solution to hazardous waste in Italy. Pooling our pretreatment infrastructures, and organizing our solutions in a network in Italy and elsewhere in Europe, will enable the new joint-ventureto meet growing demand in the country. In this way, we intend to go even further in the development of our Environmental Tech & Solutions business segment dedicated to the specific problems encountered by our industrial customers", comments Jean-Marc Boursier, Group COO of SUEZ.

A2A Media Relations Giuseppe Mariano Tel. + 39 02 77204583 ufficiostampa@a2a.eu

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

A2A S.p.A. published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 08:59:02 UTC
