  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. A2A S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A2A   IT0001233417

A2A S.P.A.

(A2A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

A2A S p A : Notice of document publication

04/26/2021 | 02:51pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Notice of document publication

Milan, 26 April 2021 - It is noted that the answers to the questions received prior to the Shareholders' Meeting from legitimized subjects and arrived no later than 20 April 2021 are available on the website of A2A (www.a2a.eu "Governance" - "Shareholders' Meeting" section).

Contacts

A2A - Media Relations Giuseppe Mariano Tel. +39-02 7720.4583 ufficiostampa@a2a.eu www.a2a.eu

Investor Relations Tel. +39-02 7720.3974 ir@a2a.eu www.a2a.eu

Disclaimer

A2A S.p.A. published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 18:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 6 947 M 8 398 M 8 398 M
Net income 2020 310 M 375 M 375 M
Net Debt 2020 3 475 M 4 201 M 4 201 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,2x
Yield 2020 5,02%
Capitalization 4 944 M 5 963 M 5 976 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,21x
EV / Sales 2021 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 12 186
Free-Float 49,2%
Chart A2A S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
A2A S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends A2A S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1,75 €
Last Close Price 1,59 €
Spread / Highest target 31,8%
Spread / Average Target 9,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Renato Mazzoncini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrea Crenna Chief Financial Officer
Marco Emilio Angelo Patuano Chairman
Luigi de Paoli Independent Director
Giovanni Comboni Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
A2A S.P.A.22.12%5 974
NEXTERA ENERGY1.41%153 463
ENEL S.P.A.5.55%107 077
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.04%89 319
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.05%76 806
SOUTHERN COMPANY6.35%69 162
