A2A S p A : Notice of document publication

PRESS RELEASE
Notice of document publication
Milan, 26 April 2021 - It is noted that the answers to the questions received prior to the Shareholders' Meeting from legitimized subjects and arrived no later than 20 April 2021 are available on the website of A2A (www.a2a.eu "Governance" - "Shareholders' Meeting" section).
Contacts
Disclaimer
