A2A S p A : Notice of document publication

PRESS RELEASE

Notice of document publication

Milan, 26 April 2021 - It is noted that the answers to the questions received prior to the Shareholders' Meeting from legitimized subjects and arrived no later than 20 April 2021 are available on the website of A2A (www.a2a.eu "Governance" - "Shareholders' Meeting" section).

Contacts

A2A - Media Relations Giuseppe Mariano Tel. +39-02 7720.4583 ufficiostampa@a2a.eu www.a2a.eu

Investor Relations Tel. +39-02 7720.3974 ir@a2a.eu www.a2a.eu