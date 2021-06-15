A2A S p A : Press releases

PRESS RELEASE

MILAN, JUNE 15, 2021 - A2A announces that the preliminary merger proposal has been accepted by the minority shareholders of LGH S.p.A., based on the percentage and according to the contractual terms. The merger transaction will be subject to subsequent approval by the relevant corporate bodies of A2A S.p.A. and LGH S.p.A., to which the merger plan will be submitted under the applicable legal terms.

