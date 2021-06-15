Log in
    A2A   IT0001233417

A2A S.P.A.

(A2A)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/15 01:32:01 am
1.786 EUR   +0.34%
A2A S p A : Press releases

06/15/2021 | 01:20am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

MILAN, JUNE 15, 2021 - A2A announces that the preliminary merger proposal has been accepted by the minority shareholders of LGH S.p.A., based on the percentage and according to the contractual terms. The merger transaction will be subject to subsequent approval by the relevant corporate bodies of A2A S.p.A. and LGH S.p.A., to which the merger plan will be submitted under the applicable legal terms.

CONTACT INFORMATION

A2A - MEDIA RELATIONS

Giuseppe Mariano Tel. +39-02 7720.4583 ufficiostampa@a2a.eu www.a2a.eu

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Tel. +39-02 7720.3974 ir@a2a.eu www.a2a.eu

Disclaimer

A2A S.p.A. published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 05:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 7 543 M 9 144 M 9 144 M
Net income 2021 318 M 385 M 385 M
Net Debt 2021 4 047 M 4 906 M 4 906 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,5x
Yield 2021 4,54%
Capitalization 5 534 M 6 711 M 6 709 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 12 978
Free-Float 49,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,81 €
Last Close Price 1,78 €
Spread / Highest target 12,4%
Spread / Average Target 1,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Renato Mazzoncini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrea Crenna Chief Financial Officer
Marco Emilio Angelo Patuano Chairman
Luigi de Paoli Independent Director
Giovanni Comboni Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
A2A S.P.A.36.45%6 711
NEXTERA ENERGY-4.74%144 147
ENEL S.P.A.-3.07%98 622
IBERDROLA, S.A.-8.59%81 918
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION11.33%78 406
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.94%67 594