Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. A2A S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A2A   IT0001233417

A2A S.P.A.

(A2A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

A2A S p A : and Ardian sign a non-binding term sheet for a partnership to accelerate energy transition

06/08/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A2A AND ARDIAN SIGN A NON-BINDING TERM SHEET FOR A PARTNERSHIP

TO ACCELERATE ENERGY TRANSITION

Milan - 8th June 2021 - A2A and Ardian today announce that they have signed a non- binding term-sheet setting out the main terms of a partnership in energy generation and supply in Italy.

Through the partnership, A2A and Ardian are aiming to establish the second largest Italian platform focused on the energy transition, and one of the largest electricity producers and suppliers in Italy, with a clear decarbonisation strategy in line with the objectives set by the Italian PNIEC and the Paris Agreement. The partnership builds on the partnership signed by the two companies in November 2020, which would allow them to jointly explore opportunities in green hydrogen.

The term sheet contemplates the incorporation of an entity controlled by A2A ("NewCo"), in which A2A will contribute full ownership or majority stakes in a portfolio of assets including energy generation assets (hydro, CCGTs, wind and solar plants), supply business, energy management storage assets as well as hydrogen projects. The preliminary indicative valuation of the perimeter of assets that will be contributed in Newco is approximately Euro 3.0 billion (enterprise value), generating a combined pro-forma EBITDA 2020 of Euro 360 million. This valuation implies a valuation of the entire business units of A2A involved in the transaction (including minority stakes and portions of business units not contributed into NewCo) of approximately Euro 4.1 billion (enterprise value).

Ardian Infrastructure, will invest up to Euro 1.5 billion in equity in this new entity, accelerating the roll-out and financing of the 3GW+ plan in renewable generation outlined by A2A in January 2021. A2A and Ardian have already identified potential targets and plan on evaluating further opportunities in the future. The partnership would become the exclusive vehicle for each of A2A and Ardian's future investments in the renewable energy generation sector in Italy, and their preferred vehicle for joint investments in the energy generation business in Italy. After the capital increase Ardian Infrastructure will held up to 45% of Newco. The establishment of the partnership is subject to successful due diligence, negotiation of certain binding agreements and certain other conditions being satisfied (including approval and authorization by the relevant bodies).

A2A and Ardian have agreed to grant each other binding exclusivity periods until the end of 2021.

Renato Mazzoncini, CEO of A2A says: "With the new 2020-2030 Industrial Plan of last January, we have more than doubled the growth speed of our Group, in line with the extraordinary acceleration made possible by the redefinition of the PNRR launched by the Draghi Government. We are aware that, within this unique historical context, we are called upon to deliver an extraordinary contribution for the development of our

country, pursuing a collective commitment to energy transition and sustainable growth. The agreement with Ardian would make it possible for A2A to accelerate by several years reaching the growth objectives in renewable generation foreseen by the Industrial Plan, combining financial resources with industrial assets. The trust shown by Ardian in the sound industrial leadership of A2A gives us reason to be satisfied with our work so far and is further confirmation of the validity of our vision and of our determination to become a major European player in renewable energy and energy transition."

Mathias Burghardt, Head of Ardian Infrastructure and member of the Executive Committee of Ardian, says: "Energy transition has been at the forefront of our investment strategy over the past years. A2A is a leading industrial player and a frontrunner in the Italian market with regards to energy transition. We are delighted to partner with A2A and to bring our 15-year long renewable expertise in Italy, which will help A2A to deliver on its ambitions and together develop a leading renewables platform in Italy."

Ardian is advised by Nomura as sole financial advisor and Chiomenti as legal advisor.

A2A is advised by Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG ("Citi") as sole financial advisor and Cleary Gottlieb as legal advisor.

Contatti:

Giuseppe Mariano

Media Relations, Social Networking and Web Responsabile

Silvia Merlo - Silvia Onni Ufficio stampa ufficiostampa@a2a.euTel. [+39] 02 7720.4583

ARDIAN Image Building ardian@imagebuilding.itTel: +390289011300

2

Disclaimer

A2A S.p.A. published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 21:32:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about A2A S.P.A.
05:33pA2A S P A  : and Ardian sign a non-binding term sheet for a partnership to accel..
PU
07:44aItaly's A2A close to deal with Ardian on energy generation, clients- sources
RE
05:38aA2A S P A  : Confirms Reports of JV Talks With Ardian But No Deal Signed Yet
MT
03:43aA2A S P A  : on rumors of a potential joint-venture with Ardian
PU
06/04A2A : report on treasury shares purchase program
PU
05/28A2A : Report on treasury shares purchase program
PU
05/25A2A S P A  : new Sustainable Finance Framework
PU
05/24A2A S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/21A2A : report on treasury shares purchase program
PU
05/18A2A S P A  : Notice of Document Publication
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 543 M 9 186 M 9 186 M
Net income 2021 318 M 387 M 387 M
Net Debt 2021 4 047 M 4 929 M 4 929 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,3x
Yield 2021 4,59%
Capitalization 5 474 M 6 666 M 6 666 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,26x
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 12 978
Free-Float 49,2%
Chart A2A S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
A2A S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends A2A S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1,86 €
Last Close Price 1,76 €
Spread / Highest target 19,3%
Spread / Average Target 5,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Renato Mazzoncini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrea Crenna Chief Financial Officer
Marco Emilio Angelo Patuano Chairman
Luigi de Paoli Independent Director
Giovanni Comboni Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
A2A S.P.A.34.00%6 629
NEXTERA ENERGY-6.07%142 146
ENEL S.P.A.-3.30%99 205
IBERDROLA, S.A.-9.06%82 173
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION11.25%78 353
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.75%68 462