A2A S p A : on rumors of a potential joint-venture with Ardian

PRESS RELEASE

A2A ON RUMORS OF A POTENTIAL JOINT-VENTURE WITH ARDIAN

Milan, June 8, 2021 - In connection with market rumors published on June 7, 2021 on "Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor Plus" and today on "Il Sole 24 Ore" related to a potential agreement between A2A and Ardian to establish a joint-venture in the electrical energy generation sector A2A confirms that no agreement has yet been reached, but negotiations with Ardian are ongoing with a view to signing a non-bindingterm-sheet with respect to a potential joint-venture in the above sector.

A2A will promptly disclose to the market the possible signing of a non-bindingterm-sheet, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

Contact information

A2A - Media Relations Giuseppe Mariano Tel. +39-02 7720.4583 ufficiostampa@a2a.eu www.a2a.eu

Investor Relations Tel. +39-02 7720.3974 ir@a2a.eu www.a2a.eu