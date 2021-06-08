Log in
    A2A   IT0001233417

A2A S.P.A.

(A2A)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/08 04:04:22 am
1.746 EUR   -0.11%
03:43aA2A S P A  : on rumors of a potential joint-venture with Ardian
PU
06/04A2A : report on treasury shares purchase program
PU
05/28A2A : Report on treasury shares purchase program
PU
A2A S p A : on rumors of a potential joint-venture with Ardian

06/08/2021 | 03:43am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

A2A ON RUMORS OF A POTENTIAL JOINT-VENTURE WITH ARDIAN

Milan, June 8, 2021 - In connection with market rumors published on June 7, 2021 on "Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor Plus" and today on "Il Sole 24 Ore" related to a potential agreement between A2A and Ardian to establish a joint-venture in the electrical energy generation sector A2A confirms that no agreement has yet been reached, but negotiations with Ardian are ongoing with a view to signing a non-bindingterm-sheet with respect to a potential joint-venture in the above sector.

A2A will promptly disclose to the market the possible signing of a non-bindingterm-sheet, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

Contact information

A2A - Media Relations Giuseppe Mariano Tel. +39-02 7720.4583 ufficiostampa@a2a.eu www.a2a.eu

Investor Relations Tel. +39-02 7720.3974 ir@a2a.eu www.a2a.eu

Disclaimer

A2A S.p.A. published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 07:42:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 7 543 M 9 188 M 9 188 M
Net income 2021 318 M 387 M 387 M
Net Debt 2021 4 047 M 4 929 M 4 929 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,4x
Yield 2021 4,64%
Capitalization 5 435 M 6 629 M 6 620 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,26x
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 12 978
Free-Float 49,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1,86 €
Last Close Price 1,75 €
Spread / Highest target 20,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Renato Mazzoncini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrea Crenna Chief Financial Officer
Marco Emilio Angelo Patuano Chairman
Luigi de Paoli Independent Director
Giovanni Comboni Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
A2A S.P.A.34.00%6 629
NEXTERA ENERGY-6.07%142 146
ENEL S.P.A.-3.30%99 205
IBERDROLA, S.A.-9.06%82 173
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION11.25%78 353
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.75%68 462