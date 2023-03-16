A2A, non-binding bid to enter EGEA with absolute majority

(Alliance News) - A2A Spa announced Thursday that a non-binding offer has been formalized by the company to enter the share capital of EGEA Ente Gestione e Ambiente Spa with an absolute majority stake of 50.1 percent through a capital increase transaction.

The indicative enterprise value range currently envisaged for 100 percent of the assets is between EUR560 million and EUR605 million, to be possibly confirmed with a binding offer by May 15, in case of a positive outcome of the due diligence to be launched in the coming days.

The company explained that the exclusivity will last as long as the due diligence period.

On Thursday, A2A closed in the green by 2.2 percent at EUR1.37 per share.

