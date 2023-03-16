Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. A2A S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A2A   IT0001233417

A2A S.P.A.

(A2A)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:29:30 2023-03-16 pm EDT
1.379 EUR   +2.57%
02:12pA2A, non-binding bid to enter EGEA with absolute majority
AN
01:02pEuropean stock exchanges respond well to ECB rises
AN
08:36aA2A doubles revenues in 2022 and confirms dividend
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

A2A, non-binding bid to enter EGEA with absolute majority

03/16/2023 | 02:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - A2A Spa announced Thursday that a non-binding offer has been formalized by the company to enter the share capital of EGEA Ente Gestione e Ambiente Spa with an absolute majority stake of 50.1 percent through a capital increase transaction.

The indicative enterprise value range currently envisaged for 100 percent of the assets is between EUR560 million and EUR605 million, to be possibly confirmed with a binding offer by May 15, in case of a positive outcome of the due diligence to be launched in the coming days.

The company explained that the exclusivity will last as long as the due diligence period.

On Thursday, A2A closed in the green by 2.2 percent at EUR1.37 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about A2A S.P.A.
02:12pA2A, non-binding bid to enter EGEA with absolute majority
AN
01:02pEuropean stock exchanges respond well to ECB rises
AN
08:36aA2A doubles revenues in 2022 and confirms dividend
AN
03/02A2A clarifies on Egea: "Preliminary and non-binding talks initiate..
AN
02/27Mib expected up; markets cautious after US PCE
AN
02/24Rising U.S. inflation sends markets down
AN
02/24Squares bullish; Telecom Italia rises 1.3 percent
AN
02/24Future on; Japan inflation highest since 1981
AN
02/23Mib up, but Eni goes to bottom after business plan
AN
02/23A2A, Ebitda up in 2022; M&A value at EUR460 million
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 20 447 M 21 546 M 21 546 M
Net income 2022 422 M 445 M 445 M
Net Debt 2022 4 567 M 4 812 M 4 812 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,99x
Yield 2022 6,28%
Capitalization 4 148 M 4 371 M 4 371 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 13 267
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart A2A S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
A2A S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends A2A S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,34 €
Average target price 1,55 €
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Renato Mazzoncini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Moroni Chief Financial Officer
Marco Emilio Angelo Patuano Chairman
Lucia Monti Head-Legal Affairs & Compliance
Luigi de Paoli Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
A2A S.P.A.7.99%4 371
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.67%150 096
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-5.98%74 567
SOUTHERN COMPANY-5.27%73 665
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.50%73 126
ENEL S.P.A.4.29%56 163