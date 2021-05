PRESS RELEASE

A2A: REPORT ON TREASURY SHARES PURCHASE PROGRAM

Milan. May 21st. 2021 - A2A, LEI 81560076E3944316DB24, following the announcement on 13 May 2021 concerning the launch of the share buy-back program authorized by the Shareholders' meeting of 29 April 2021, announces that it has purchased in the week from May 14th, 2021 to May 20th, 2021, n. 10,819,885 of its own shares at an average price per share equal to € 1.7314, for an aggregate amount of € 18,733,754.89.

On the basis of information provided by the intermediary appointed for the repurchase of shares, the details of the purchases of treasury shares in aggregate form, on a daily basis, for A2A ISIN code IT0001233417, are reported below:

AVERAGE DATE QUANTITY PRICE (EURO) COUNTERVALUE MARKET 14/05/2021 2,100,000 1.7031 3,576,510.00 MTAA 17/05/2021 2,100,000 1.7389 3,651,690.00 MTAA 18/05/2021 2,100,000 1.735 3,643,500.00 MTAA 19/05/2021 2,030,000 1.7304 3,512,712.00 MTAA 19/05/2021 200,000 1.7304 346,080.00 CEUX 19/05/2021 70,000 1.7304 121,128.00 TQEX 20/05/2021 200,000 1.7488 349,760.00 CEUX 20/05/2021 2,019,885 1.7488 3,532,374.89 MTAA TOTALE 10,819,885 1.7314 18,733,754.89

Following the purchase transactions carried out under this program, and considering the shares already held as treasury shares, A2A holds n. 34,541,306 treasury shares, equal to 1.1025% of the share capital.

The press release in PDF format includes the detail of the daily transactions.

