A2A will not enter Egea: "There are no conditions for an offer"

(Alliance News) - A2A Spa announced Thursday that it "does not see the conditions for making any offer with respect to the possible acquisition of a majority stake in the share capital of Egea."

The utility had requested, in early May, an extension to Egea of the previously agreed exclusivity period expiring on May 15, 2023, in order to continue due diligence activities.

With announced on March 16, A2A intended to submit a non-binding offer to enter, through a capital increase transaction, the shareholding structure of Egea - Ente Gestione e Ambiente with an absolute majority stake of 50.1 percent.

A2A's stock is up 0.5 percent at EUR1.66 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.