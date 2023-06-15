Advanced search
    A2A   IT0001233417

A2A S.P.A.

(A2A)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  09:50:56 2023-06-15 am EDT
1.653 EUR   +0.30%
09:44aA2A will not enter Egea: "There are no conditions for an offer"
AN
06/14Mib rises to 27,700; Monte dei Paschi good
AN
06/07Lists bearish; traders watch out for Chinese data
AN
A2A will not enter Egea: "There are no conditions for an offer"

06/15/2023 | 09:44am EDT
(Alliance News) - A2A Spa announced Thursday that it "does not see the conditions for making any offer with respect to the possible acquisition of a majority stake in the share capital of Egea."

The utility had requested, in early May, an extension to Egea of the previously agreed exclusivity period expiring on May 15, 2023, in order to continue due diligence activities.

With announced on March 16, A2A intended to submit a non-binding offer to enter, through a capital increase transaction, the shareholding structure of Egea - Ente Gestione e Ambiente with an absolute majority stake of 50.1 percent.

A2A's stock is up 0.5 percent at EUR1.66 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

05/31Stock markets open in the red; Monte dei Paschi good
AN
05/31Futures down; first step for U.S. debt deal
AN
05/30Milan drops on 26,500 mark; Prysmian on top
AN
05/26A2A director bought 30,000 shares
AN
05/22A2A S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/19Squares in green; Italy Independent still bullish
AN
05/18Mib on two-week highs
AN
Financials
Sales 2023 19 486 M 21 143 M 21 143 M
Net income 2023 404 M 439 M 439 M
Net Debt 2023 4 828 M 5 239 M 5 239 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,7x
Yield 2023 5,50%
Capitalization 5 161 M 5 601 M 5 601 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
EV / Sales 2024 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 13 655
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart A2A S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
A2A S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends A2A S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,65 €
Average target price 1,83 €
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Renato Mazzoncini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Moroni Chief Financial Officer
Marco Emilio Angelo Patuano Chairman
Lucia Monti Head-Legal Affairs & Compliance
Luigi de Paoli Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
A2A S.P.A.32.33%5 601
NEXTERA ENERGY-12.20%148 519
IBERDROLA, S.A.5.86%79 054
SOUTHERN COMPANY-1.34%76 852
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-11.79%70 014
ENEL S.P.A.21.43%67 333
