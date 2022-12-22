Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. A2A S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A2A   IT0001233417

A2A S.P.A.

(A2A)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:57 2022-12-22 am EST
1.261 EUR   -1.45%
09:48aEnel nears state guarantee for $12.8 billion credit line, sources say
RE
12/20Italy's A2A sees synergies in potential merger with EDF's Edison
RE
12/02Rising Italian gas prices spark concern from consumer groups
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Enel nears state guarantee for $12.8 billion credit line, sources say

12/22/2022 | 09:48am EST
Illustration shows Electric power transmission pylon miniatures and Enel logo

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian government is set to guarantee a 12 billion euro ($12.75 billion) bank credit facility for Enel, two sources close to the matter said, as Rome moves to shield the country's utilities against volatility on energy markets.

The state help would offer a buffer to Italy's biggest utility in case a potential spike in energy prices impacts derivative trades and causes a rise in the group's margin calls, which stood at around 9 billion euros at the end of September.

While it is trying to contain the impact of margin calls, the utility is also busy with an asset sale plan aimed at cutting its net debt to 50 billion-52 billion euros by the end of next year from nearly 70 billion euros at end-September.

Under a temporary easing in European Union rules on state aid approved after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Italy's credit export agency SACE is able to provide guarantees covering loans granted to companies facing difficulties due to sky-high energy prices.

The sources, who asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter, said the economy and industry ministers were expected to sign off on the decree providing the state guarantees to Enel in January, following in-depth internal scrutiny.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government has no objections on giving guarantees, but the process entails numerous approval steps, including the green light from Italy's Audit Court.

According to one of the sources, the credit line would be provided by a pool of Italian lenders comprising Treasury-owned Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), UniCredit, Intesa Sanpaolo, Banco BPM and BPER.

Enel, SACE, UniCredit, Intesa Sanpaolo and Banco BPM declined to comment. BPER and CDP were not immediately available to comment.

Shares in Enel, which have lost around 27% of their value so far this year, were down 0.9% in afternoon trade.

Other Italian utilities are expected to apply for the state-guarantee scheme. Italy's second-biggest utility A2A told Reuters on Tuesday it would tap the credit facility backed by SACE in January for some hundred million euros.

($1 = 0.9412 euros)

(Additional reporting by Francesca Landini, Valentina Za and Andrea Mandala in Milan; Editing by Peter Graff)

By Giuseppe Fonte


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
A2A S.P.A. -1.64% 1.2585 Delayed Quote.-25.61%
BANCO BPM S.P.A. -0.59% 3.368 Delayed Quote.28.30%
BPER BANCA S.P.A. -0.89% 1.952 Delayed Quote.8.04%
ENEL S.P.A. -1.01% 5.08 Delayed Quote.-27.19%
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. -0.55% 2.0885 Delayed Quote.-7.63%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. -0.67% 13.312 Delayed Quote.-1.06%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.65% 69.949 Delayed Quote.-7.59%
Financials
Sales 2022 20 662 M 21 925 M 21 925 M
Net income 2022 436 M 462 M 462 M
Net Debt 2022 4 771 M 5 063 M 5 063 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,05x
Yield 2022 6,44%
Capitalization 3 948 M 4 189 M 4 189 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 13 267
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart A2A S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
A2A S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends A2A S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,28 €
Average target price 1,51 €
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Renato Mazzoncini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Moroni Chief Financial Officer
Marco Emilio Angelo Patuano Chairman
Luigi de Paoli Independent Director
Giovanni Comboni Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
A2A S.P.A.-25.61%4 189
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.33%168 213
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-2.84%78 485
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.30%76 931
IBERDROLA, S.A.5.00%72 703
ENEL S.P.A.-27.19%55 303