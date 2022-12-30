Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. A2A S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A2A   IT0001233417

A2A S.P.A.

(A2A)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:51 2022-12-30 am EST
1.259 EUR   -0.67%
12/28Italian Utilities Set to Proceed with Changes to Expiring Energy Contracts
MT
12/22Enel nears state guarantee for $12.8 billion credit line, sources say
RE
12/20Italy's A2A sees synergies in potential merger with EDF's Edison
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Italy antitrust drops pricing probe into A2A and Hera, partially confirms for others

12/30/2022 | 04:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's antitrust authority on Friday said it had dropped its investigation into energy companies A2A and Hera over suspected improper price-setting for gas and electricity.

The agency also said its investigation into other utilities including Eni and Enel would no longer cover price changes for contracts which had already expired or were due to expire.

The decision comes after the Italian government returned to the issue this week, allowing utilities to go ahead with changes to expiring gas and electricity supply contracts which the antitrust authority had previously suspended.

The antitrust agency said it had found evidence that Hera and A2A had only changed prices for contracts that had expired or were about to, meaning it no longer had grounds to investigate them.

On the contrary, Eni, Enel as well as Edison, Acea and Engie remain under investigation for the alleged improper price-setting.

The five energy companies were given five days to comply with an order to suspend all unilateral price changes they have introduced for open-ended contracts, with no clear or predetermined expiry date.

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by Giselda Vagnoni and Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
A2A S.P.A. -0.43% 1.262 Delayed Quote.-26.31%
ACEA S.P.A. -0.15% 13.08 Delayed Quote.-30.17%
EDISON S.P.A. 0.73% 1.375 Delayed Quote.-7.77%
ENEL S.P.A. -0.55% 5.075 Delayed Quote.-27.60%
ENGIE -0.31% 13.49 Real-time Quote.3.98%
ENI SPA -0.68% 13.5 Delayed Quote.11.23%
HERA S.P.A. -0.43% 2.535 Delayed Quote.-30.46%
All news about A2A S.P.A.
12/28Italian Utilities Set to Proceed with Changes to Expiring Energy Contracts
MT
12/22Enel nears state guarantee for $12.8 billion credit line, sources say
RE
12/20Italy's A2A sees synergies in potential merger with EDF's Edison
RE
12/02Rising Italian gas prices spark concern from consumer groups
RE
12/02Rising Italian gas prices spark concern from consumer groups
RE
11/23Italian Utility A2A Cuts Decarbonization Investment Target
MT
11/23Transcript : A2A S.p.A. - Special Call
CI
11/22Italy's A2A scales down investments to 16 billion euros by 2030 to cut carbon footprint
RE
11/11Transcript : A2A S.p.A., Nine Months 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 11, 2022
CI
11/11A2A S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 20 662 M 22 028 M 22 028 M
Net income 2022 436 M 465 M 465 M
Net Debt 2022 4 771 M 5 086 M 5 086 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,97x
Yield 2022 6,50%
Capitalization 3 911 M 4 169 M 4 169 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 13 267
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart A2A S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
A2A S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends A2A S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,27 €
Average target price 1,51 €
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Renato Mazzoncini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Moroni Chief Financial Officer
Marco Emilio Angelo Patuano Chairman
Luigi de Paoli Independent Director
Giovanni Comboni Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
A2A S.P.A.-26.31%4 169
NEXTERA ENERGY-10.93%165 253
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.91%79 239
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.48%77 932
IBERDROLA, S.A.5.81%72 747
ENEL S.P.A.-28.34%54 488