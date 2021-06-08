Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. A2A S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A2A   IT0001233417

A2A S.P.A.

(A2A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Italy's A2A close to deal with Ardian on energy generation, clients- sources

06/08/2021 | 07:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's biggest regional utility A2A is close to signing a deal with investment fund Ardian to bolster their partnership in energy generation and supply, two sources said on Tuesday.

The deal would see Ardian take a minority stake in the venture which would include A2A's thermal and renewable power plants and possibly Ardian's wind power portfolio in Italy, the sources said.

Ardian is being advised by Nomura while A2A is working with Citi, one of the sources said.

A2A and Ardian declined to comment. Citi and Nomura were not immediately available for comment.

Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported earlier on Tuesday the two groups had agreed to set up a joint venture to manage power generation plants and clients that could be worth several billions of euros.

In a statement on Tuesday A2A confirmed it was in talks with Ardian but said no agreement had as yet been reached.

Last year A2A and Ardian agreed to work together to develop green hydrogen projects using renewable energy sources.

A2A, controlled by the cities of Milan and Brescia, has pledged to spend 16 billion euros between now and 2030 to cut its carbon footprint.

It aims to triple its renewable capacity to 5.7 gigawatts through more than 4 billion euros ($4.87 billion) of investments and acquisitions.

($1 = 0.8216 euros)

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
A2A S.P.A. -0.23% 1.744 Delayed Quote.34.00%
IL SOLE 24 ORE S.P.A. -1.13% 0.526 Delayed Quote.16.41%
NOMURA CO., LTD. 1.96% 988 End-of-day quote.15.96%
All news about A2A S.P.A.
07:44aA2A S P A  : Italy's A2A close to deal with Ardian on energy generation, clients..
RE
05:38aA2A S P A  : Confirms Reports of JV Talks With Ardian But No Deal Signed Yet
MT
03:43aA2A S P A  : on rumors of a potential joint-venture with Ardian
PU
06/04A2A : report on treasury shares purchase program
PU
05/28A2A : Report on treasury shares purchase program
PU
05/25A2A S P A  : new Sustainable Finance Framework
PU
05/24A2A S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/21A2A : report on treasury shares purchase program
PU
05/18A2A S P A  : Notice of Document Publication
PU
05/13A2A S P A  : Communications on Corporate Governance
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 543 M 9 182 M 9 182 M
Net income 2021 318 M 387 M 387 M
Net Debt 2021 4 047 M 4 926 M 4 926 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,2x
Yield 2021 4,62%
Capitalization 5 435 M 6 629 M 6 615 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,26x
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 12 978
Free-Float 49,2%
Chart A2A S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
A2A S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends A2A S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1,86 €
Last Close Price 1,75 €
Spread / Highest target 20,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Renato Mazzoncini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrea Crenna Chief Financial Officer
Marco Emilio Angelo Patuano Chairman
Luigi de Paoli Independent Director
Giovanni Comboni Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
A2A S.P.A.34.00%6 629
NEXTERA ENERGY-6.07%142 146
ENEL S.P.A.-3.30%99 205
IBERDROLA, S.A.-9.06%82 173
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION11.25%78 353
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.75%68 462