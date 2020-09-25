PRESS RELEASE

SNAM AND A2A: TECHNOLOGICAL COOPERATION AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP THE ROLE OF HYDROGEN IN ELECTRICITY GENERATION AND IN DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS

Trieste, 25 September 2020 - Snam and A2A signed a memorandum of understanding on technological cooperation with the aim of studying projects aimed at developing the use of hydrogen in the context of the decarbonisation of the energy sector in Italy and the European Hydrogen Strategy. The agreement was signed today by the CEOs of Snam, Marco Alverà, and A2A, Renato Mazzoncini, during the scientific research festival Trieste Next, in the presence of the Minister of Economic Development Stefano Patuanelli.

The cooperation, to be developed in compliance with the relevant legal and regulatory frameworks, will focus primarily on the study, analysis and feasibility assessment of projects for the conversion of A2A's thermal power plants from coal to natural gas, hydrogen or natural gas/hydrogen mixtures. The two companies will also study solutions to retrofit A2A's existing gas turbines with a combined cycle of hydrogen or natural gas/hydrogen mixtures and production initiatives, storage and transport of hydrogen from renewable sources and the modification of A2A's gas distribution infrastructure in order to make them "hydrogen ready".

The memorandum will eventually be subject of successive binding agreements that the parties will define in compliance with the applicable regulatory profiles.

Snam CEO Marco Alverà commented: "The collaboration with A2A is a first step in testing the potential of hydrogen in the decarbonisation of electricity production and gas distribution networks. In addition to working to make Snam's infrastructure 'hydrogen ready', we want to provide our expertise and make a system to accelerate the introduction of green hydrogen in the Italian energy sector. The aim is to develop a national supply chain that, , can contribute to the achievement of the Green Deal's emission reduction targets in line with the provisions of the European Hydrogen Strategy, as well as to the creation of new development and employment opportunities in our country".

A2A CEO Renato Mazzoncini said: "We are satisfied with this agreement, a further acceleration along the path of the energy transition is already being undertaken by our Group, consistent with our strategies on the circular economy and decarbonisation. This is an interesting opportunity for us to enhance the multiutility nature of A2A both in energy production and distribution. Collaboration with Snam will be an important opportunity to enhance Italian's supply chain of key infrastructures to achieve the European zero emissions target of 2050".