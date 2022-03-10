Log in
    AZ   CA00249W1005

A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

(AZ)
A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES : CORPORTE PRESESENTATIONMARCH 2022

03/10/2022 | 01:23am EST
A2Z Smart

Technologies Corp.

Corporate Presentation

Disclaimer

All content, including text, graphics, images and information, contained on or available through this presentation is for general information purposes only. Opinions and estimates offered constitute our judgment and are subject to change without notice, as are statements of financial market trends, which are based on current market conditions. We believe the information provided here is reliable, but do not warrant its accuracy or completeness. This material is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any financial instrument. The views and strategies described herein may not be suitable for all investors. This material has been prepared for informational purposes only, and is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on for, accounting, legal, tax advice, or investment matters and the reader is advised and encouraged to consult their own professional advisers for confirmation of the fact and to seek contrary opinions.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. cautions that certain statements in this presentation are forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this presentation, including statements regarding A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.'s future results of operations or financial condition, prospects, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, the success of sales and marketing efforts, the extent of market acceptance for A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. products and services, A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.'s ability to develop and bring to market new or enhanced products, A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.'s international ventures, and regulatory environment and continuing uncertainty in the global economic environment, are forward- looking statements. The words "believe," "will," "may," "estimate," "continue," "projection", "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "could," "potentially" or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Actual results and trends in the future may differ materially from those suggested or implied by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to the company at that time and/or management's good faith. A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. References to any future returns, market or share growth, future offerings or future Company performances that an individual achieves are not promises or implied. A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., along with any of its affiliates or subsidiaries, does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Any discussion or forecast contained herein of past or proposed outcomes are for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as any indication of future outcomes of industry trends, financial, development, executional or growth performance.

2

Key Investment Highlights

Focused on Diverse Large, High Growth Markets Including: Retail SmartCarts, Robotics, Vehicle Safety and Energy

Broad Patented Portfolio

Cust2Mate Retail SmartCart

Revolutionizing Retail and Currently

Executing International Roll Out

Proven Management Team

Strong Balance Sheet With Healthy Cash Position

Targeting Nasdaq listing

3

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Location

Israel

Founded

1988

Public Since

December 2019

Listings

TSXV: AZ

OTCQB: AAZZF

Market Cap

US$130.8M*

*As of 08/27/2021

Investors include some of Israel's leading financial institutions

Core Business Areas

Advanced Retail Shopping Solutions Revolutionizing the in-store shopping experience

Defense Robotics

Security and military robotics and unmanned ground vehicles (UGV)

Automotive Safety

Eliminating the danger of fuel tank combustion in the event of collision

Smart Energy Packs

Multipurpose, safe, quiet and

4

environmentally friendly

OUR MISSION

Development, commercialization and support of state-of-the-art automation, robotics and complex electronics technologies for the retail, defense robotics, automotive safety and smart energy markets.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

A2Z Technologies Corp. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 06:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
