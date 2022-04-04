A2Z Smart Technologies : CUST2MATE CORPORTE PRESESENTATION

• Rich background in identifying growth opportunities and introducing new products in the Retail Sector
• Focusing on continued Cust2Mate product development, adaptation to new markets, and worldwide commercialization
• Former Site Manager and Head of NCR Israel Software Development and Business Unit
• Held senior sales and marketing positions with Retalix Ltd.
Strictly Confidential
2
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
A2Z Technologies Corp. published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 11:16:04 UTC.