Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZ   CA00249W1005

A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

(AZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

A2Z Smart Technologies : CUST2MATE CORPORTE PRESESENTATION

04/04/2022 | 07:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Rich background in identifying growth opportunities and introducing new products in the Retail Sector

  • Focusing on continued Cust2Mate product development, adaptation to new markets, and worldwide commercialization

  • Former Site Manager and Head of NCR Israel Software Development and Business Unit

  • Held senior sales and marketing positions with Retalix Ltd.

Strictly Confidential

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

A2Z Technologies Corp. published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 11:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
07:17aA2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES : Cust2mate corporte presesentation
PU
03/31A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December ..
CI
03/30A2Z Smart Cart Expands U.S. Presence to Evergreens Pomona, NJ Location
AQ
03/29A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES : Cart Expands U.S. Presence to Evergreens' Pomona, NJ Location
PU
03/29A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. Cart Expands U.S. Presence to Evergreens' Pomona, NJ Locat..
CI
03/16A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. Announces CFO Changes
CI
03/15A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES : Cust2Mate Smart Cart Receives NMO Certification for On-Cart Scale..
PU
03/10A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES : Cust2mate corporte presesentationmarch 2022
PU
03/10A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES : Corporte presesentationmarch 2022
PU
02/23A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. Signs Partnership Agreement with Cardknox
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -44,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 172 M 172 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 10,7x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,00x
Nbr of Employees 57
Free-Float 66,3%
Chart A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
Duration : Period :
A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joseph Bentsur Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gadi Levin Chief Financial Officer
Amnon Peleg Chief Technology Officer
Vered Lotan Director
Alan Rootenberg Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES CORP.-42.42%172
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION16.40%148 559
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION25.48%121 452
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION17.50%70 813
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION16.33%67 322
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.18.73%48 877