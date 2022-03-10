Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZ   CA00249W1005

A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

(AZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

A2Z Smart Technologies : CUST2MATE CORPORTE PRESESENTATIONMARCH 2022

03/10/2022 | 01:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Rafael Yam, CEO Cust2Mate

  • Rich background in identifying growth opportunities and introducing new products in the Retail Sector
  • Focusing on continued Cust2Mate product development, adaptation to new markets, and worldwide commercialization
  • Former Site Manager and Head of NCR Israel Software Development and Business Unit
  • Held senior sales and marketing positions with Retalix Ltd.

Strictly Confidential

2

Cust2Mate at a Glance

Leadership

1st smart-cart

Global mass

NASDAQ listed

One-stop-shop

Team

large scale

production

company

500+ years

rollout

manufacturing

retail market

experience

Strictly Confidential

Buzz over the last 20 years

2000

2010

2015

2017

2020

Self checkout

eCommerce replacing

Lorem ipsum

Amazon GO

Smart Cart /

the physical stores

Mobile Self Checkout

Strictly Confidential

4

Benefits

Retailer

Shopper

Secure

Customer Journey

Business Model

Frictionless

Revenue Engine

Fun

Strictly Confidential

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

A2Z Technologies Corp. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 06:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
01:33aA2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES : Cust2mate corporte presesentationmarch 2022
PU
01:23aA2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES : Corporte presesentationmarch 2022
PU
02/23A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. Signs Partnership Agreement with Cardknox
CI
02/15A2z Smart Carts Now Available At Evergreen's Monsey, New York Location
CI
02/10A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. Begins Pilot with Chedraui, Grocery and Department Store C..
CI
02/03A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES CORP. (TSXV : AZ) completed the acquisition of Isramat Ltd.
CI
01/18A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES CORP. (TSXV : AZ) agreed to acquire Isramat Ltd for ILS 10.4 millio..
CI
01/13A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. Introduces All-in-One Cust2mate Smart Cart Platform at NRF..
CI
01/06A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES CORP.(NASDAQC : AZ) added to NASDAQ Composite Index
CI
2021A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mo..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2,60 M - -
Net income 2021 -39,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 150 M 150 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 57,7x
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,38x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
Duration : Period :
A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joseph Bentsur Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amir Benkel Chief Financial Officer
Amnon Peleg Chief Technology Officer
Vered Lotan Director
Alan Rootenberg Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES CORP.-48.03%150
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION14.48%140 865
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION26.25%122 272
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION16.05%70 123
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION13.59%65 220
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.19.83%50 555