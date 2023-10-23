A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.(TSXV:AZ) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. is a Canada-based technology company. The Company is focused on providing retail automation solutions, in particular for huge grocery stores and supermarkets. The Company operates through two segments: Advanced Engineering and Smart Carts. The Advanced engineering segment is capable of the military/security markets, as well as developing related products for the civilian and retail markets. The Smart Carts segment provides retail automation solutions. Its flagship product Cust2Mate is a mobile self-checkout shopping chart. The Companyâs product Cust2Mate system incorporates a smart cart enabling shoppers to checkout automatically without having to unload and reload their purchases. Cust2Mate streamlines the retail shopping experience by scanning purchased products and enabling in cart payment to bypass long cashier checkout lines. Its product is being marketed throughout the world with pilot program in North and South America and in the Middle East.