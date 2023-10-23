A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.(TSXV:AZ) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index
October 23, 2023 at 12:00 am EDT
|1.980 CAD
|-5.71%
|+2.06%
|+4.21%
|Sep. 27
|A2Z Smart Technologies Signs Agreement With HEX 1011 to Install Smart Carts Across Asia Pacific
|MT
|Sep. 27
|A2Z Cust2Mate and HEX 1011 Partner to Supply 20,000 Smart Carts to Leading Grocers Across Asia
|CI
|A2Z Smart Technologies Signs Agreement With HEX 1011 to Install Smart Carts Across Asia Pacific
|MT
|A2Z Cust2Mate and HEX 1011 Partner to Supply 20,000 Smart Carts to Leading Grocers Across Asia
|CI
|A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. Announces the Formation of the Cust2mate Advisory Board, Alongside the Appointment of Steve Robinson as Member of the Advisory Board
|CI
|A2Z Smart Technologies Signs Deal With IR2S to Install Smart Carts in France
|MT
|A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|A2z Smart Technologies Corp. Announces the Launch of Cust2Mate USA
|CI
|A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.(TSXV:AZ) added to S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index
|CI
|A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. Announces Board of Directors Changes
|CI
|A2Z Smart Technologies Raises $5.9 Million From Registered Direct Offering; Announces New Offering of $1 Million
|MT
|A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. Receives Smart Cart Order from New York-Based Food Retailer Morton Williams
|CI
|A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (TSXV:AZ) acquired Morton Williams Supermarkets.
|CI
|A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|A2Z Receives LOI for Purchase of 1,700 Smart Carts
|CI
|A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. Launches Revolutionary Modular Smart Cart for Global Retail
|CI
|A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
|CI
|A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. announced that it has received CAD 3.477944 million in funding
|CI
|A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. announced that it expects to receive CAD 3.477944 million in funding
|CI
|A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. Announces Change in Board of Directors
|CI
|A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. Announces Integration of Smart Cart with Retail POS Software Platform
|CI
|A2Z Smart Technologies Announces Establishment of Smart Cart Maintenance and Support Division
|CI
|A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. Announces First Services Agreement
|CI
|A2z Smart Technologies Launches Next Generation V2.8 Light Smart Cart
|CI
|A2Z Smart Technologies Announces It Will Display Its Smart Cart Line of Products At the NRF 2023 Big Retail Show in NYC
|CI
|A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. Announces Change in Board of Directors
|CI
|+4.21%
|53 M $
|-8.70%
|110 B $
|-28.11%
|105 B $
|-10.98%
|73 486 M $
|-5.31%
|64 034 M $
|+24.01%
|39 130 M $
|-15.42%
|33 306 M $
|+113.47%
|20 223 M $
|+50.52%
|15 382 M $
|+39.69%
|11 942 M $