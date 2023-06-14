A2Z Smart Technologies : FORM OF SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT - Form 6-K

FORM OF SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT

This Securities Purchase Agreement (this " Agreement ") is dated as of June 12, 2023, between A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a corporation continued under the laws of the Province of British Columbia (the " Company "), and each purchaser identified on the signature pages hereto (each, including its successors and assigns, a " Purchaser " and collectively the " Purchasers ").

WHEREAS, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in this Agreement and pursuant to an effective registration statement under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " Securities Act "), the Company desires to issue and sell to each Purchaser, and each Purchaser, severally and not jointly, desires to purchase from the Company, the securities as more fully described in this Agreement.

NOW, THEREFORE, IN CONSIDERATION of the mutual covenants contained in this Agreement, and for other good and valuable consideration the receipt and adequacy of which are hereby acknowledged, the Company and each Purchaser agree as follows:

ARTICLE I.

DEFINITIONS

1.1 Definitions . In addition to the terms defined elsewhere in this Agreement, for all purposes of this Agreement, the following terms have the meanings set forth in this Section 1.1:

" Affiliate " means any Person that, directly or indirectly through one or more intermediaries, controls or is controlled by or is under common control with a Person as such terms are used in and construed under Rule 405 under the Securities Act.

" Board of Directors " means the board of directors of the Company.

" Business Day " means any day except any Saturday, any Sunday, any day which is a federal legal holiday in the United States or any day on which banking institutions in the State of New York, Israel or Vancouver, British Columbia are authorized or required by law or other governmental action to close.

" Canadian Jurisdictions " means each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

" Canadian Authorities " means the Canadian securities regulatory authorities in each of the Canadian Jurisdictions.

" Closing " means the closing of the purchase and sale of the Shares and Warrants pursuant to Section 2.1.

" Closing Date " means the Trading Day on which all of the Transaction Documents have been executed and delivered by the applicable parties thereto, and all conditions precedent to (i) the Purchasers' obligations to pay the Subscription Amount and (ii) the Company's obligations to deliver the Shares and Warrants, in each case, have been satisfied or waived, but in no event later than the second (2nd) Trading Day following the date hereof except as may be extended by the Company.

" Commission " means the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

" Common Shares " means the common shares of the Company, no par value, and any other class of securities into which such securities may hereafter be reclassified or changed.

" Common Shares Equivalents " means any securities of the Company or the Subsidiaries which would entitle the holder thereof to acquire at any time Common Shares, including, without limitation, any debt, preferred shares, right, option, warrant or other instrument that is at any time convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for, or otherwise entitles the holder thereof to receive, Common Shares.

" Common Warrants " means, collectively, the Common Share purchase warrants delivered to the Purchasers at the Closing in accordance with Section 2.2(a) hereof, which Common Warrants shall be exercisable on the date of issuance and have a term of exercise equal to two (2) years from the initial exercise date, in the form of Exhibit A attached hereto.

" Disclosure Time " means, (i) if this Agreement is signed on a day that is not a Trading Day or after 9:00 a.m. (New York City time) and before midnight (New York City time) on any Trading Day, 9:01 a.m. (New York City time) on the Trading Day immediately following the date hereof, and (ii) if this Agreement is signed between midnight (New York City time) and 9:00 a.m. (New York City time) on any Trading Day, no later than 9:01 a.m. (New York City time) on the date hereof.

" Exchange Act " means the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder.

" Liens " means a lien, charge, pledge, security interest, encumbrance, right of first refusal, preemptive right or other restriction.

" Material Adverse Effect " shall have the meaning assigned to such term in Section 3.1(b).

" Per Share Purchase Price " equals $1.80 per Share and accompanying Common Warrant, subject to adjustment for reverse and forward stock splits, stock dividends, stock combinations and other similar transactions of Common Shares that occur between the date hereof and the Closing Date.

" Person " means an individual or corporation, partnership, trust, incorporated or unincorporated association, joint venture, limited liability company, joint stock company, government (or an agency or subdivision thereof) or other entity of any kind.

" Proceeding " means an action, claim, suit, investigation or proceeding (including, without limitation, an informal investigation or partial proceeding, such as a deposition) pending or, to the Company's knowledge, threatened in writing against or affecting the Company, any Subsidiary or any of their respective properties before or by any court, arbitrator, governmental or administrative agency or regulatory authority (federal, state, county, local or foreign).

" Prospectus " means the Company's base prospectus included in the Registration Statement.

" Prospectus Supplement " means the Company's supplement to the Prospectus in respect of the placement of the Shares and Warrants complying with Rule 424(b) of the Securities Act that is filed with the Commission and delivered by the Company to each Purchaser at the Closing.

" Purchaser Party " shall have the meaning ascribed to such term in Section 4.8.

" Registration Statement " means the Company's effective registration statement with Commission (File No. 333-271226), which registers the offer and sale from time to time of Common Shares and the other securities identified therein.

" Required Approvals " shall have the meaning ascribed to such term in Section 3.1(e).

" Rule 144 " means Rule 144 promulgated by the Commission pursuant to the Securities Act, as such Rule may be amended or interpreted from time to time, or any similar rule or regulation hereafter adopted by the Commission having substantially the same purpose and effect as such Rule.

" Rule 424 " means Rule 424 promulgated by the Commission pursuant to the Securities Act, as such Rule may be amended or interpreted from time to time, or any similar rule or regulation hereafter adopted by the Commission having substantially the same purpose and effect as such Rule.

" SEC Reports " means all reports, schedules, forms, statements and other documents filed or furnished by the Company under the Securities Act and Exchange Act, including pursuant to Section 13(a) or 15(d) thereof, for the two years preceding the date hereof (or such shorter period as the Company was required by law or regulation to file such materials) (including the exhibits thereto and documents incorporated by reference therein) together with the Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement.

" Securities " means the Shares, the Warrants and the Warrant Shares.

" Securities Act " means the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder.

" Shares " means the Common Shares issued or issuable to each Purchaser pursuant to this Agreement.

" Short Sales " means all "short sales" as defined in Rule 200 of Regulation SHO under the Exchange Act (but shall not be deemed to include locating and/or borrowing Common Shares).

" Subscription Amount " means, as to each Purchaser, the aggregate amount to be paid for Shares and Warrants purchased hereunder as specified below such Purchaser's name on the signature page of this Agreement and next to the heading "Subscription Amount," in United States dollars and in immediately available funds.

" Subsidiary " means any subsidiary of the Company as set forth on the SEC Reports, and shall, where applicable, also include any direct or indirect subsidiary of the Company formed or acquired after the date hereof.

" Trading Day " means a day on which the principal Trading Market is open for trading.

" Trading Market " means the following markets or exchanges on which the Common Shares are listed or quoted for trading on the date in question: The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (" Nasdaq ") (or any successors to the foregoing).

" Transaction Documents " means this Agreement, the Warrants and all exhibits and schedules thereto and hereto and any other documents or agreements executed in connection with the transactions contemplated hereunder.

" Transfer Agent " means Capital Transfer Agency, and any successor transfer agent of the Company.

" TSXV " means the TSX Venture Exchange.

" Warrants " means the Common Warrants.

" Warrant Shares " means the Common Shares issuable upon exercise of the Warrants.

" Wholly-Owned Subsidiaries " means the Subsidiaries that are 100% owned by the Company, as indicated in the SEC Reports.

1.2 Currency . All references in this Agreement to "$" shall refer to the currency of the United States of America, unless otherwise specified.

ARTICLE II.

PURCHASE AND SALE

2.1 Closing . On the Closing Date, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth herein, the Company agrees to sell, and the Purchasers, severally and not jointly, agree to purchase, up to an aggregate of approximately $___ million of Shares and Warrants. The Company shall deliver to each Purchaser its respective Shares as determined pursuant to Section 2.2(a), and the Company and each Purchaser shall deliver the other items set forth in Section 2.2 deliverable at the Closing. Upon satisfaction of the covenants and conditions set forth in Sections 2.2 and 2.3, the Closing shall occur electronically or in such other manner as the parties shall mutually agree.

The settlement of the Shares purchased by the Purchaser shall be effected by (i) book entry issuance of unrestricted Shares or (ii) crediting the account of the Purchaser's prime broker with the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") through its Deposit/Withdrawal At Custodian ("DWAC") delivery system, whereby Purchaser's prime broker shall initiate a DWAC transaction on the Closing Date using its DTC participant identification number, and released by the Transfer Agent at the Company's direction. NO LATER THAN ONE (1) BUSINESS DAY AFTER THE EXECUTION OF THIS AGREEMENT BY THE PURCHASER AND THE COMPANY, THE PURCHASER SHALL:

(I) IF APPLICABLE, DIRECT THE BROKER-DEALER AT WHICH THE ACCOUNT OR ACCOUNTS TO BE CREDITED WITH THE SHARES ARE MAINTAINED TO SET UP A DWAC INSTRUCTING THE TRANSFER AGENT TO CREDIT SUCH ACCOUNT OR ACCOUNTS WITH THE SHARES, AND (II) REMIT BY WIRE TRANSFER THE AMOUNT OF FUNDS EQUAL TO THE AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE FOR THE SHARES AND WARRANTS BEING PURCHASED BY THE PURCHASER TO THE ACCOUNT SET FORTH ON SCHEDULE A HERETO.

IT IS THE PURCHASER'S RESPONSIBILITY TO (A) MAKE THE NECESSARY WIRE TRANSFER IN A TIMELY MANNER AND (B) IF APPLICABLE, ARRANGE FOR SETTLEMENT BY WAY OF DWAC IN A TIMELY MANNER. IF THE PURCHASER DOES NOT DELIVER THE AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE FOR THE SHARES AND WARRANTS OR DOES NOT MAKE PROPER ARRANGEMENTS FOR SETTLEMENT IN A TIMELY MANNER, THE SHARES AND WARRANTS MAY NOT BE DELIVERED AT CLOSING TO THE PURCHASER OR THE PURCHASER MAY BE EXCLUDED FROM THE CLOSING ALTOGETHER .

2.2 Deliveries .

(a) On or prior to the Closing Date, the Company shall deliver or cause to be delivered to each Purchaser the following:

(i) this Agreement duly executed by the Company;

(ii) the Company shall have provided each Purchaser with the Company's wire instructions;

(iii) a copy of the irrevocable instructions to the Transfer Agent instructing the Transfer Agent to deliver on an expedited basis via DTC or DWAC Shares equal to such Purchaser's Subscription Amount divided by the Per Share Purchase Price, registered in the name of such Purchaser;

(iv) a Common Warrant registered in the name of such Purchaser to purchase up to a number of Warrant Shares equal to 50% of such Purchaser's shares of Common Shares, as applicable, with an exercise price equal to $2.20 per share (equivalent, at the exchange rate as of June 8, 2023, to CAN$2.93), subject to adjustment therein; and

(v) the Prospectus Supplement (which may be delivered in accordance with Rule 172 under the Securities Act).

(b) On or prior to the Closing Date, each Purchaser shall deliver or cause to be delivered to the Company the following:

(i) this Agreement duly executed by such Purchaser;

(ii) such Purchaser's Subscription Amount with respect to the Securities; and

(iii) completed and duly executed (X) accredited investor questionnaires (to be completed by all Purchasers), (Y) Form Cs (to be completed only corporate entities whose ownership will exceed 5% of the Company following purchase of the Securities), and (Z) Ownership Schedules (to be completed by all Purchasers), attached hereto as Schedule B, Schedule C and Schedule D, respectively.

2.3 Closing Conditions .

(a) The obligations of the Company hereunder in connection with the Closing are subject to the following conditions being met:

(i) the accuracy in all material respects (or, to the extent representations or warranties are qualified by materiality or Material Adverse Effect, in all respects) when made and on the Closing Date of the representations and warranties of the Purchasers contained herein (unless as of a specific date therein in which case they shall be accurate as of such date);

(ii) all obligations, covenants and agreements of each Purchaser required to be performed at or prior to the Closing Date shall have been performed; and

(iii) the delivery by each Purchaser of the items set forth in Section 2.2(b) of this Agreement.

(b) The respective obligations of the Purchasers hereunder in connection with the Closing are subject to the following conditions being met:

(i) the accuracy in all material respects (or, to the extent representations or warranties are qualified by materiality or Material Adverse Effect, in all respects) when made and on the Closing Date of the representations and warranties of the Company contained herein (unless as of a specific date therein in which case they shall be accurate as of such date);

(ii) all obligations, covenants and agreements of the Company required to be performed at or prior to the Closing Date shall have been performed;

(iii) the delivery by the Company of the items set forth in Section 2.2(a) of this Agreement;

(iv) there shall have been no Material Adverse Effect with respect to the Company since the date hereof; and

(v) the Company shall have received any required approvals by the TSXV.

ARTICLE III.

REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES

3.1 Representations and Warranties of the Company . Except as set forth in the SEC Reports, the Company hereby makes the following representations and warranties to each Purchaser:

(a) Authorization; Enforcement . The Company has the requisite corporate power and authority to enter into and to consummate the transactions contemplated by this Agreement and each of the other Transaction Documents to which it is a party and otherwise to carry out its obligations hereunder and thereunder. The execution and delivery of this Agreement and each of the other applicable Transaction Documents by the Company and the consummation by it of the transactions contemplated hereby and thereby have been duly authorized by all necessary action on the part of the Company and no further action is required by the Company, the Board of Directors or the Company's shareholders in connection herewith or therewith other than in connection with the Required Approvals. This Agreement and each other Transaction Document to which it is a party has been (or upon delivery will have been) duly executed by the Company and, when delivered in accordance with the terms hereof and thereof, will constitute the valid and binding obligation of the Company enforceable against the Company in accordance with its terms, except (i) as limited by general equitable principles and applicable bankruptcy, insolvency, reorganization, moratorium and other laws of general application affecting enforcement of creditors' rights generally, (ii) as limited by laws relating to the availability of specific performance, injunctive relief or other equitable remedies and (iii) insofar as indemnification and contribution provisions may be limited by applicable law.

(b) No Conflicts . The execution, delivery and performance by the Company of this Agreement and the other Transaction Documents to which it is a party, the issuance and sale of the Securities and the consummation by it of the transactions contemplated hereby and thereby do not and will not (i) conflict with or violate any provision of the Company's or any Subsidiary's certificate or articles of incorporation, bylaws or other organizational or charter documents, or (ii) conflict with, or constitute a default (or an event that with notice or lapse of time or both would become a default) under, result in the creation of any Lien upon any of the properties or assets of the Company or any Subsidiary, or give to others any rights of termination, amendment, anti-dilution or similar adjustments, acceleration or cancellation (with or without notice, lapse of time or both) of, any agreement, credit facility, debt or other instrument (evidencing a Company or Subsidiary debt or otherwise) or other understanding to which the Company or any Subsidiary is a party or by which any property or asset of the Company or any Subsidiary is bound or affected, or (iii) subject to the Required Approvals, conflict with or result in a violation of any law, rule, regulation, order, judgment, injunction, decree or other restriction of any court or governmental authority to which the Company or a Subsidiary is subject (including federal and state securities laws and regulations), or by which any property or asset of the Company or a Subsidiary is bound or affected; except in the case of each of clauses (ii) and (iii), such as could not have or reasonably be expected to result in a Material Adverse Effect.

(c) Filings, Consents and Approvals . The Company is not required to obtain any consent, waiver, authorization or order of, give any notice to, or make any filing or registration with, any court or other federal, state, local or other governmental authority or other Person in connection with the execution, delivery and performance by the Company of the Transaction Documents to which it is a party, other than: (i) the filings required pursuant to Section 4.4 of this Agreement, (ii) the filing with the Commission of the Prospectus Supplement, (iii) application(s) to each applicable Trading Market for the listing of the Shares for trading thereon in the time and manner required thereby, (iv) such filings as are required to be made under applicable state securities laws, and (v) any ordinary course report of distribution and similar filings with the TSX or other certain Canadian Authorities related hereto (collectively, the " Required Approvals ").

(d) Issuance of the Securities; Registration . The Shares and Warrants have been duly authorized and, when issued and paid for in accordance with the applicable Transaction Documents, will be duly and validly issued, fully paid and nonassessable, free and clear of all Liens imposed by the Company. The Warrants are duly authorized and, when issued in accordance with this Agreement, will be duly and validly issued, fully paid and non-assessable, and free and clear of all Liens imposed by the Company. The Company has reserved from its duly authorized capital stock the number of Common Shares issuable pursuant to this Agreement and the Warrants. The Company has prepared and filed the Registration Statement in conformity with the requirements of the Securities Act, which became effective on April 21, 2023 (the " Effective Date "), including the Prospectus, and such amendments and supplements thereto as may have been required to the date of this Agreement. The Company was at the time of the filing of the Registration Statement eligible to use Form F-3. The Company is eligible to use Form F-3 under the Securities Act and it meets the transaction requirements as set forth in General Instruction I.B.5 of Form F-3. The Registration Statement is effective under the Securities Act and no stop order preventing or suspending the effectiveness of the Registration Statement or suspending or preventing the use of the Prospectus has been issued by the Commission and no proceedings for that purpose have been instituted or, to the knowledge of the Company, are threatened by the Commission. The Company, if required by the rules and regulations of the Commission, shall file the Prospectus Supplement with the Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b). At the time the Registration Statement and any amendments thereto became effective, at the date of this Agreement and at the Closing Date, the Registration Statement and any amendments thereto conformed and will conform in all material respects to the requirements of the Securities Act and did not and will not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state any material fact required to be stated therein or necessary to make the statements therein not misleading; and the Prospectus and any amendments or supplements thereto, at the time the Prospectus or any amendment or supplement thereto was issued and at the Closing Date, conformed and will conform in all material respects to the requirements of the Securities Act and did not and will not contain an untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary in order to make the statements therein, in the light of the circumstances under which they were made, not misleading.

6

(e) Certain Fees . Except as set forth in the Prospectus, no brokerage or finder's fees or commissions are or will be payable by the Company or any Subsidiary to any broker, financial advisor or consultant, finder, placement agent, investment banker, bank or other Person with respect to the transactions contemplated by the Transaction Documents. The Purchasers shall have no obligation with respect to any fees or with respect to any claims made by or on behalf of other Persons for fees of a type contemplated in this Section that may be due in connection with the transactions contemplated by the Transaction Documents.

(f) Listing and Maintenance Requirements . The Common Shares are registered pursuant to Section 12(b) or 12(g) of the Exchange Act, and the Company has taken no action designed to, or which to its knowledge is likely to have the effect of, terminating the registration of the Common Shares under the Exchange Act nor has the Company received any notification that the Commission is contemplating terminating such registration.

(g) SEC Registration . The Company is subject to the reporting requirements of Section 13 of the Exchange Act and files periodic reports with the SEC and the Common Shares are registered with the SEC under Section 12(b) of the Exchange Act.

3.2 Representations and Warranties of the Purchasers . Each Purchaser, for itself and for no other Purchaser, hereby represents and warrants as of the date hereof and as of the Closing Date to the Company as follows (unless as of a specific date therein, in which case they shall be accurate as of such date):

(a) Organization; Authority . Such Purchaser is not resident or domiciled in Canada and is either an individual or an entity duly incorporated or formed, validly existing and in good standing under the laws of the jurisdiction of its incorporation or formation with full right, corporate, partnership, limited liability company or similar power and authority to enter into and to consummate the transactions contemplated by the Transaction Documents to which it is a party and otherwise to carry out its obligations hereunder and thereunder. The execution and delivery of the applicable Transaction Documents and performance by such Purchaser of the transactions contemplated by such Transaction Documents have been duly authorized by all necessary corporate, partnership, limited liability company or similar action, as applicable, on the part of such Purchaser. Each Transaction Document to which it is a party has been duly executed by such Purchaser, and when delivered by such Purchaser in accordance with the terms hereof, will constitute the valid and legally binding obligation of such Purchaser, enforceable against it in accordance with its terms, except: (i) as limited by general equitable principles and applicable bankruptcy, insolvency, reorganization, moratorium and other laws of general application affecting enforcement of creditors' rights generally, (ii) as limited by laws relating to the availability of specific performance, injunctive relief or other equitable remedies and (iii) insofar as indemnification and contribution provisions may be limited by applicable law.

(b) Understandings or Arrangements . Such Purchaser is acquiring the Securities as principal for its own account and has no direct or indirect arrangement or understandings with any other persons to distribute or regarding the distribution of such Shares (this representation and warranty not limiting such Purchaser's right to sell the Securities pursuant to the Registration Statement or otherwise in compliance with applicable federal and state securities laws). Such purchaser acknowledges that the Company may be required to file a report of exempt distribution on Form 45-106F1 with certain of the Canadian Authorities and consents to the Company providing reasonable purchaser information to such Canadian Authorities, where required by applicable law. Such Purchaser is acquiring the Securities hereunder in the ordinary course of its business.

(c) Purchaser Status . At the time such Purchaser was offered the Securities, it was, and as of the date hereof it is, and on each date on which it exercises any Warrants, it will be either (i) an "accredited investor" as defined in Rule 501(a)(1), (a)(2), (a)(3), (a)(7), (a)(8), (a)(9), (a)(12) or (a)(13) under the Securities Act, or (ii) a "qualified institutional buyer" as defined in Rule 144A(a) under the Securities Act.

(d) Experience of Such Purchaser . Such Purchaser, either alone or together with its representatives, has such knowledge, sophistication and experience in business and financial matters so as to be capable of evaluating the merits and risks of the prospective investment in the Securities, and has so evaluated the merits and risks of such investment. Such Purchaser is able to bear the economic risk of an investment in the Securities and, at the present time, is able to afford a complete loss of such investment.

(e) Access to Information . Such Purchaser acknowledges that it has had the opportunity to review the Transaction Documents (including all exhibits and schedules thereto) and the SEC Reports and has been afforded, (i) the opportunity to ask such questions as it has deemed necessary of, and to receive answers from, representatives of the Company concerning the terms and conditions of the offering of the Securities and the merits and risks of investing in the Securities; (ii) access to information about the Company and its financial condition, results of operations, business, properties, management and prospects sufficient to enable it to evaluate its investment; and (iii) the opportunity to obtain such additional information that the Company possesses or can acquire without unreasonable effort or expense that is necessary to make an informed investment decision with respect to the investment.

(f) Certain Transactions and Confidentiality . Other than consummating the transactions contemplated hereunder, such Purchaser has not, nor has any Person acting on behalf of or pursuant to any understanding with such Purchaser, directly or indirectly executed any purchases or sales, including Short Sales, of the securities of the Company during the period commencing as of the time that such Purchaser first received a term sheet (written or oral) from the Company or any other Person representing the Company setting forth the material terms of the transactions contemplated hereunder and ending immediately prior to the execution hereof. Notwithstanding the foregoing, in the case of a Purchaser that is a multi-managed investment vehicle whereby separate portfolio managers manage separate portions of such Purchaser's assets and the portfolio managers have no direct knowledge of the investment decisions made by the portfolio managers managing other portions of such Purchaser's assets, the representation set forth above shall only apply with respect to the portion of assets managed by the portfolio manager that made the investment decision to purchase the Securities covered by this Agreement. Other than to other Persons party to this Agreement or to such Purchaser's representatives, including, without limitation, its officers, directors, partners, legal and other advisors, employees, agents and Affiliates, such Purchaser has maintained the confidentiality of all disclosures made to it in connection with this transaction (including the existence and terms of this transaction).

(g) General Solicitation . Such Purchaser is not purchasing the Securities as a result of any advertisement, article, notice or other communication regarding the Securities published in any newspaper, magazine or similar media or broadcast over television or radio or presented at any seminar or, to the knowledge of such Purchaser, any other general solicitation or general advertisement.

(h) Representation as to Schedules . All of the information and representations and warranties provided by such Purchaser in Schedule B, Schedule C and Schedule D are true and correct in all respects.

The Company acknowledges and agrees that the representations contained in this Section 3.2 shall not modify, amend or affect such Purchaser's right to rely on the Company's representations and warranties contained in this Agreement or any representations and warranties contained in any other Transaction Document or any other document or instrument executed and/or delivered in connection with this Agreement or the consummation of the transactions contemplated hereby.

ARTICLE IV.

OTHER AGREEMENTS OF THE PARTIES

4.1 Legends . The Shares and, if all or any portion of a Warrant is exercised at a time when there is an effective registration statement to cover the issuance or resale of the Warrant Shares shall be issued free of legends. The Company shall use commercially reasonable best efforts to keep a registration statement (which may include the Registration Statement) registering the issuance of the Warrant Shares effective during the term of the Warrants.

4.2 Securities Laws Disclosure; Publicity . The Company shall by the Disclosure Time issue a press release disclosing the material terms of the transactions contemplated hereby.

4.3 Reservation of Common Shares . The Company shall continue to reserve and keep available at all times, free of preemptive rights, a sufficient number of Common Shares for the purpose of enabling the Company to issue Shares pursuant to this Agreement.

4.4 Listing of Common Shares . The Company shall notify the Nasdaq of the offering of the Securities to the extent required by the rules of the Nasdaq.

4.5 Certain Transactions and Confidentiality . Each Purchaser, severally and not jointly with the other Purchasers, covenants that neither it nor any Affiliate acting on its behalf or pursuant to any understanding with it will execute any purchases or sales, including Short Sales of any of the Company's securities during the period commencing with the execution of this Agreement and ending at such time that the transactions contemplated by this Agreement are first publicly announced pursuant to the initial press release as described in Section 4.4. Each Purchaser, severally and not jointly with the other Purchasers, covenants that until such time as the transactions contemplated by this Agreement are publicly disclosed by the Company pursuant to the initial press release as described in Section 4.4, such Purchaser will maintain the confidentiality of the existence and terms of this transaction.

4.6 Subsequent Sales. Each Purchaser, severally and not jointly with the other Purchasers, covenants that, prior to the expiry of a period of four months and one day from the Closing Date, it will not, and must not, offer or sell any Securities to persons in Canada or through the facilities of the TSXV.

ARTICLE V.

MISCELLANEOUS

5.1 Termination . This Agreement may be terminated by any Purchaser, as to such Purchaser's obligations hereunder only and without any effect whatsoever on the obligations between the Company and the other Purchasers, by written notice to the other parties, if the Closing has not been consummated on or before the fifth (5th) Trading Day following the date hereof; provided , however , that no such termination will affect the right of any party to sue for any breach by any other party (or parties).

5.2 Fees and Expenses . Except as expressly set forth in the Transaction Documents to the contrary, each party shall pay the fees and expenses of its advisers, counsel, accountants and other experts, if any, and all other expenses incurred by such party incident to the negotiation, preparation, execution, delivery and performance of this Agreement. The Company shall pay all Transfer Agent fees (including, without limitation, any fees required for same-day processing of any instruction letter delivered by the Company and any exercise notice delivered by a Purchaser), stamp taxes and other taxes and duties levied in connection with the delivery of any Shares to the Purchasers.

5.3 Entire Agreement . The Transaction Documents, together with the exhibits and schedules thereto, contain the entire understanding of the parties with respect to the subject matter hereof and thereof and supersede all prior agreements and understandings, oral or written, with respect to such matters, which the parties acknowledge have been merged into such documents, exhibits and schedules.

5.4 Notices . Any and all notices or other communications or deliveries required or permitted to be provided hereunder shall be in writing and shall be deemed given and effective on the earliest of: (a) the time of transmission, if such notice or communication is delivered via email attachment at the email address as set forth on the signature pages attached hereto at or prior to 5:30 p.m. (New York City time) on a Trading Day, (b) the next Trading Day after the time of transmission, if such notice or communication is delivered via email attachment at the email address as set forth on the signature pages attached hereto on a day that is not a Trading Day or later than 5:30 p.m. (New York City time) on any Trading Day, (c) the second (2nd)Trading Day following the date of mailing, if sent by U.S. nationally recognized overnight courier service or (d) upon actual receipt by the party to whom such notice is required to be given. The address for such notices and communications shall be as set forth on the signature pages attached hereto. To the extent that any notice provided pursuant to any Transaction Document constitutes, or contains, material, non-public information regarding the Company or any Subsidiaries, the Company shall file such notice with the Commission pursuant to a Report on Form 6-K as soon as practicable thereafter.

5.5 Amendments; Waivers . No provision of this Agreement may be waived, modified, supplemented or amended except in a written instrument signed, in the case of an amendment, by the Company and all of the Purchasers in the event of an amendment prior to the Closing Date, and subsequent to the Closing date the Purchasers which purchased at least a majority in interest of the Shares based on the initial Subscription Amounts hereunder or, in the case of a waiver, by the party against whom enforcement of any such waived provision is sought, provided that if any amendment, modification or waiver disproportionately and adversely impacts a Purchaser (or group of Purchasers), the consent of such disproportionately impacted Purchaser (or group of Purchasers) shall also be required. No waiver of any default with respect to any provision, condition or requirement of this Agreement shall be deemed to be a continuing waiver in the future or a waiver of any subsequent default or a waiver of any other provision, condition or requirement hereof, nor shall any delay or omission of any party to exercise any right hereunder in any manner impair the exercise of any such right. Any proposed amendment or waiver that disproportionately, materially and adversely affects the rights and obligations of any Purchaser relative to the comparable rights and obligations of the other Purchasers shall require the prior written consent of such adversely affected Purchaser. Any amendment effected in accordance with this Section 5.5 shall be binding upon each Purchaser and the Company.

5.6 Headings . The headings herein are for convenience only, do not constitute a part of this Agreement and shall not be deemed to limit or affect any of the provisions hereof.

5.7 Successors and Assigns . This Agreement shall be binding upon and inure to the benefit of the parties and their successors and permitted assigns. The Company may not assign this Agreement or any rights or obligations hereunder without the prior written consent of each Purchaser (other than by merger). Any Purchaser may assign any or all of its rights under this Agreement to any Person to whom such Purchaser assigns or transfers any Shares, provided that such transferee agrees in writing to be bound, with respect to the transferred Shares, by the provisions of the Transaction Documents that apply to the "Purchasers."

5.8 No Third-Party Beneficiaries . This Agreement is intended for the benefit of the parties hereto and their respective successors and permitted assigns and is not for the benefit of, nor may any provision hereof be enforced by, any other Person.

5.9 Governing Law . All questions concerning the construction, validity, enforcement and interpretation of the Transaction Documents shall be governed by and construed and enforced in accordance with the internal laws of the State of New York, without regard to the principles of conflicts of law thereof. Each party agrees that all legal proceedings concerning the interpretations, enforcement and defense of the transactions contemplated by this Agreement and any other Transaction Documents (whether brought against a party hereto or its respective affiliates, directors, officers, shareholders, partners, members, employees or agents) shall be commenced exclusively in the state and federal courts sitting in the City of New York. Each party hereby irrevocably submits to the exclusive jurisdiction of the state and federal courts sitting in the City of New York, Borough of Manhattan for the adjudication of any dispute hereunder or in connection herewith or with any transaction contemplated hereby or discussed herein (including with respect to the enforcement of any of the Transaction Documents), and hereby irrevocably waives, and agrees not to assert in any action or proceeding, any claim that it is not personally subject to the jurisdiction of any such court, that such action or proceeding is improper or is an inconvenient venue for such Proceeding. Each party hereby irrevocably waives personal service of process and consents to process being served in any such action or proceeding by mailing a copy thereof via registered or certified mail or overnight delivery (with evidence of delivery) to such party at the address in effect for notices to it under this Agreement and agrees that such service shall constitute good and sufficient service of process and notice thereof. Nothing contained herein shall be deemed to limit in any way any right to serve process in any other manner permitted by law. If any party shall commence an action or proceeding to enforce any provisions of the Transaction Documents, then, in addition to the obligations of the Company under Section 4.8, the prevailing party in such action or proceeding shall be reimbursed by the non-prevailing party for its reasonable attorneys' fees and other costs and expenses incurred with the investigation, preparation and prosecution of such action or proceeding.

5.10 Survival . The representations and warranties contained herein shall survive the Closing for a period of two (2) years from the Closing.

5.11 Execution . This Agreement may be executed in two or more counterparts, all of which when taken together shall be considered one and the same agreement and shall become effective when counterparts have been signed by each party and delivered to each other party, it being understood that the parties need not sign the same counterpart. In the event that any signature is delivered by facsimile transmission or by e-mail delivery of a ".pdf" format data file, such signature shall create a valid and binding obligation of the party executing (or on whose behalf such signature is executed) with the same force and effect as if such facsimile or ".pdf" signature page were an original thereof.

5.12 Severability . If any term, provision, covenant or restriction of this Agreement is held by a court of competent jurisdiction to be invalid, illegal, void or unenforceable, the remainder of the terms, provisions, covenants and restrictions set forth herein shall remain in full force and effect and shall in no way be affected, impaired or invalidated, and the parties hereto shall use their commercially reasonable efforts to find and employ an alternative means to achieve the same or substantially the same result as that contemplated by such term, provision, covenant or restriction. It is hereby stipulated and declared to be the intention of the parties that they would have executed the remaining terms, provisions, covenants and restrictions without including any of such that may be hereafter declared invalid, illegal, void or unenforceable.

5.13 Rescission and Withdrawal Right . Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained in (and without limiting any similar provisions of) any of the other Transaction Documents, whenever any Purchaser exercises a right, election, demand or option under a Transaction Document and the Company does not timely perform its related obligations within the periods therein provided, then such Purchaser may rescind or withdraw, in its sole discretion from time to time upon written notice to the Company, any relevant notice, demand or election in whole or in part without prejudice to its future actions and rights; provided, however, that, in the case of a rescission of an exercise of a Warrant in accordance with the terms thereof, the applicable Purchaser shall be required to return any Common Shares subject to any such rescinded exercise notice concurrently with the return to such Purchaser of the aggregate exercise price paid to the Company for such Common Shares and the restoration of such Purchaser's right to acquire such Common Shares pursuant to such Purchaser's Warrant (including, issuance of a replacement warrant certificate evidencing such restored right).

5.14 Replacement of Securities . If any certificate or instrument evidencing any Securities is mutilated, lost, stolen or destroyed, the Company shall issue or cause to be issued in exchange and substitution for and upon cancellation thereof (in the case of mutilation), or in lieu of and substitution therefor, a new certificate or instrument, but only upon receipt of evidence reasonably satisfactory to the Company of such loss, theft or destruction. The applicant for a new certificate or instrument under such circumstances shall also pay any reasonable third-party costs (including customary indemnity) associated with the issuance of such replacement Securities.

5.15 Remedies . In addition to being entitled to exercise all rights provided herein or granted by law, including recovery of damages, each of the Purchasers and the Company will be entitled to seek specific performance under the Transaction Documents. The parties agree that monetary damages may not be adequate compensation for any loss incurred by reason of any breach of obligations contained in the Transaction Documents and hereby agree to waive and not to assert in any action for specific performance of any such obligation the defense that a remedy at law would be adequate. Each party agrees that it shall not have a remedy of punitive or consequential damages against the other and hereby waives any right or claim to punitive or consequential damages it may now have or may arise in the future.

5.16 Payment Set Aside . To the extent that the Company makes a payment or payments to any Purchaser pursuant to any Transaction Document or a Purchaser enforces or exercises its rights thereunder, and such payment or payments or the proceeds of such enforcement or exercise or any part thereof are subsequently invalidated, declared to be fraudulent or preferential, set aside, recovered from, disgorged by or are required to be refunded, repaid or otherwise

restored to the Company, a trustee, receiver or any other Person under any law (including, without limitation, any bankruptcy law, state or federal law, common law or equitable cause of action), then to the extent of any such restoration the obligation or part thereof originally intended to be satisfied shall be revived and continued in full force and effect as if such payment had not been made or such enforcement or setoff had not occurred.

5.17 Independent Nature of Purchasers' Obligations and Rights . The obligations of each Purchaser under any Transaction Document are several and not joint with the obligations of any other Purchaser, and no Purchaser shall be responsible in any way for the performance or non-performance of the obligations of any other Purchaser under any Transaction Document. Nothing contained herein or in any other Transaction Document, and no action taken by any Purchaser pursuant hereto or thereto, shall be deemed to constitute the Purchasers as a partnership, an association, a joint venture or any other kind of entity, or create a presumption that the Purchasers are in any way acting in concert or as a group with respect to such obligations or the transactions contemplated by the Transaction Documents. Each Purchaser shall be entitled to independently protect and enforce its rights including, without limitation, the rights arising out of this Agreement or out of the other Transaction Documents, and it shall not be necessary for any other Purchaser to be joined as an additional party in any proceeding for such purpose. Each Purchaser has been represented by its own separate legal counsel in its review and negotiation of the Transaction Documents. The Company has elected to provide all Purchasers with the same terms and Transaction Documents for the convenience of the Company and not because it was required or requested to do so by any of the Purchasers. It is expressly understood and agreed that each provision contained in this Agreement and in each other Transaction Document is between the Company and a Purchaser, solely, and not between the Company and the Purchasers collectively and not between and among the Purchasers.

5.18 Saturdays, Sundays, Holidays, etc. If the last or appointed day for the taking of any action or the expiration of any right required or granted herein shall not be a Business Day, then such action may be taken or such right may be exercised on the next succeeding Business Day.

5.19 Construction . The parties agree that each of them and/or their respective counsel have reviewed and had an opportunity to revise the Transaction Documents and, therefore, the normal rule of construction to the effect that any ambiguities are to be resolved against the drafting party shall not be employed in the interpretation of the Transaction Documents or any amendments thereto. In addition, each and every reference to share prices and Common Shares in any Transaction Document shall be subject to adjustment for reverse and forward stock splits, stock dividends, stock combinations and other similar transactions of the Common Shares that occur after the date of this Agreement.

5.20 WAIVER OF JURY TRIAL . IN ANY ACTION, SUIT, OR PROCEEDING IN ANY JURISDICTION BROUGHT BY ANY PARTY AGAINST ANY OTHER PARTY, THE PARTIES EACH KNOWINGLY AND INTENTIONALLY, TO THE GREATEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW, HEREBY ABSOLUTELY, UNCONDITIONALLY, IRREVOCABLY AND EXPRESSLY WAIVES FOREVER TRIAL BY JURY.

(Signature Pages Follow)

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the parties hereto have caused this Securities Purchase Agreement to be duly executed by their respective authorized signatories as of the date first indicated above.

A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES CORP. Address for Notice: 1600-609 Granville Street Vancouver, British Columbia V7Y 1C3 Canada By: Name: E-mail: Title:

[PURCHASER SIGNATURE PAGES TO SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT]

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned have caused this Securities Purchase Agreement to be duly executed by their respective authorized signatories as of the date first indicated above.

Name of Purchaser: ______________________________________________________

Signature of Authorized Signatory of Purchaser: _________________________________

Name of Authorized Signatory: _______________________________________________

Title of Authorized Signatory: ________________________________________________

Email Address of Authorized Signatory:_________________________________________

Facsimile Number of Authorized Signatory: __________________________________________

Address for Notice to Purchaser:

Address for Delivery of Warrant Shares to the Purchaser (if not same address for notice):

DWAC for Shares:

Subscription Amount: $_________________

Shares: _________________

Warrant Shares underlying the Common Warrants: ________

EIN Number: ____________________

Exhibit A

Form of Common Warrant

Schedule A

Company Wire Instructions

Schedule B

Investor Questionnaire

(all Purchasers)

Schedule C

Form C

(corporate Purchasers who will exceed 5% following the transaction ONLY)

Exhibit D

Ownership Schedule

(all Purchasers)

