A8 NEW MEDIA GROUP LIMITED

(800)
A8 New Media : (Revised) Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 28 February 2021

03/02/2021 | 02:53am EST
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy):

28/02/2021

To: Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted

A8 New Media Group Limited 02/03/2021

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code:

800

Description:

Ordinary Shares

Authorised shareNo. of ordinary sharesPar value

(HKD)

capital (HKD)Balance at close of preceding month

3,000,000,000

0.01

30,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3,000,000,000

0.01

30,000,000

(2) Stock code:

Description:Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

2. Preference Shares

Stock code:

Description:

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HKD):

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

30,000,000

Balance at close of preceding month

Description:

No. of other

classes of

shares

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code:Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

2,700,886,628

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

300,000

Balance at close of

the month

2,701,186,628

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

share option

scheme

Ordinary shares

including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. Share option scheme adopted on 25 May 2018

2.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Granted

-

Movement during the month

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

thereto

thereto as at close of

the month

300,000

129,410,117

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

300,000

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

894,960

ExercisedCancelledLapsed

300,000

-65,700

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding monthExercised during the month

Nominal value at close of the month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

pursuant thereto

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/Amount atclose of preceding month

)

)

)

)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Converted during the month

Amount at close of the monthclose of the month

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)

Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy), if applicable, and class of shares issuable:

No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

1.

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

Total D.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A N/A N/A

Other Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

close of the

Type of Issue

month

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

________

State currency

1. Rights issueAt price :

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

( / /

)

2. Open offer

3. PlacingAt price :At price :Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

State currency

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

State currency

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

________

( / /

)

( / /

)

________

( / /

)

( / /

)

4. Bonus issueClass of shares issuable (Note 1)

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

( / /

)

)Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

________

State currency

  • 5. Scrip dividendAt price :

    Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

    ( / /

    )

    ( / /

    )

  • 6. Repurchase of shares

Class of shares repurchased (Note 1)

Cancellation date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

________

( / /

)

( / /

)

7. Redemption of shares

Class of shares redeemed (Note 1)

Redemption date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

( / /

)

)Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

________

  • 8. Consideration issue

    At price :State currency

    Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

    ( / /

    )

    ( / /

    )

  • 9. Capital reorganisationClass of shares issuable (Note 1)

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

________

( / /

)

( / /

)

10. Other

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

State currency

(Please specify) At price :

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

( / /

)

Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

(Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

300,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

Total E.

(1)

(2)Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)

IV. Confirmations

We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under rule 13.25A, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:

(Note 2)

  • (i) all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;

  • (ii) all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;

  • (iii) all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled;

  • (iv) all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 3);

  • (v) all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements;

  • (vi) all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;

  • (vii) completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and

  • (viii) the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.

Remarks (if any):

Submitted by:

Mr. Lin Qian

Title:

Director

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

Notes :

1.

State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).

2.

Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet

individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return

published under rule 13.25A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is

required to be made in this return.

3.

"Identical" means in this context:

4.

If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.

  • the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;

  • they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and

  • they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects.

Disclaimer

A8 New Media Group Ltd. published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
