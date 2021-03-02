A8 New Media : (Revised) Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 28 February 2021

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
28/02/2021
A8 New Media Group Limited 02/03/2021
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
800
Ordinary Shares
(HKD)
capital (HKD)Balance at close of preceding month
3,000,000,000
0.01
30,000,000
3,000,000,000
0.01
30,000,000
2. Preference Shares
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HKD):
30,000,000
3. Other Classes of Shares
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
1. Share option scheme adopted on 25 May 2018
2.
3.
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Granted
-
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
ExercisedCancelledLapsed
300,000
-65,700
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.
Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding monthExercised during the month
Nominal value at close of the month
2.
3.
4.
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
2.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)
Other Movements in Issued Share Capital
2. Open offer
3. PlacingAt price :At price :Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
4. Bonus issueClass of shares issuable (Note 1)
Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)
7. Redemption of shares
Class of shares redeemed (Note 1)
Redemption date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)
10. Other
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
State currency
(Please specify) At price :
Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)
IV. Confirmations
We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under rule 13.25A, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:
Remarks (if any):
Submitted by:
Mr. Lin Qian
Title:
Director
(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)
