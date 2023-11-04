AA Plus Tradelink Limited reported earnings results for the half year ended September 30, 2023. For the half year, the company reported sales was INR 89.7 million compared to INR 91.6 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 94.7 million compared to INR 95.3 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 2.7 million compared to INR 1.1 million a year ago.