AA Plus Tradelink Limited is an India-based company that is engaged in the trading in industrial products. The Company is involved in the trading in products made of iron and steel, aluminum, graphite and other alloys products, and multi product trading with a diverse product portfolio, such as aluminum bars, rods and profiles, aluminum powder, aluminum scrap, ammonium molybdenum, graphite flakes and circles, graphite powder, graphite rods, blocks and plates, graphite scrap, graphite square and round, matrix powder, nickel powder, tungsten and zirconium alloy. The Company also takes contracts from builders for the end-to-end supply and fitting of aluminum windows along with the glass. It is also in the business of supplying epoxy floor coating, industrial epoxy floor coating, epoxy floor coating marine, epoxy coating, epoxy primer, epoxy high build coating and epoxy heat resistance coating. The Company serves corporate and other clients from construction and manufacturing industry.