1,711,000 Equity Shares of AAA Technologies Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 8-OCT-2023. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 1095 days starting from 8-OCT-2020 to 8-OCT-2023.
Details:
Post-Issue Equity Share Capital held by the Promoter shall be considered as promoter? contribution and locked-in for a period of three years from the date of Allotment.
The entire remaining pre issued equity share capital will be locked in for a period of one year from the date of allotment.
October 07, 2023
