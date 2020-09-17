AAC Clyde Space : Mediuminvest has divested virtually the entire holding in AAC Clyde Space

Mediuminvest A/S has informed AAC Clyde Space that it has sold virtually the entire holding in AAC Clyde Space. As of June, 30 2020, Mediuminvests holdings amounted to 13,385,000 shares. The shares have been sold over the market during the period July to date.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please visit: www.aac-clyde.space or contact: CEO Luis Gomes investor@aac-clydespace.com CFO Mats Thideman, investor@aac-clydespace.com, mobile +46 70 556 09 73

