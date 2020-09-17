AAC Clyde Space : Mediuminvest has divested virtually the entire holding in AAC Clyde Space

Log in
09/17/2020 | 02:15pm EDT
Mediuminvest has divested virtually the entire holding in AAC Clyde Space

2020-09-17 AAC Clyde Space AB (publ)

Mediuminvest A/S has informed AAC Clyde Space that it has sold virtually the entire holding in AAC Clyde Space. As of June, 30 2020, Mediuminvests holdings amounted to 13,385,000 shares. The shares have been sold over the market during the period July to date.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Please visit: www.aac-clyde.space or contact:
CEO Luis Gomes investor@aac-clydespace.com
CFO Mats Thideman, investor@aac-clydespace.com, mobile +46 70 556 09 73

ABOUT AAC CLYDE SPACE
The group AAC Clyde Space offers turnkey solutions and services from mission design to on-orbit operations, including reliable customizable satellite platforms in the range of 1 to 50 Kg and a full range of subsystems for cube and small satellites. With unrivalled flight heritage and end-to-end service, AAC Clyde Space enables customers to reach their mission goals through a single, trusted point of contact.

AAC Clyde Space's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Erik Penser Bank AB, e-mail certifiedadviser@penser.se, telephone +46 8 463 83 00, is the Certified Adviser.

Disclaimer

AAC Clyde Space AB published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 18:14:07 UTC
