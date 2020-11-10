AAC Clyde Space : The acquisition of Hyperion Technologies B.V. is completed

AAC Clyde Space AB (publ) ('AAC') announced, on 7 October 2020, that an agreement regarding the acquisition of Hyperion Technologies B.V. had been entered into with the shareholders of Hyperion Technologies B.V. and that the completion of the acquisition was dependent on a shareholders' meeting in AAC resolved to issue 7,755,000 shares as partial consideration. An extraordinary general meeting was held in AAC on 5 November 2020, the general meeting resolved to issue the shares. AAC can now inform that the acquisition is completed and that the AAC group is thus further expanded and strengthened.

ABOUT AAC CLYDE SPACE

The group AAC Clyde Space offers turnkey solutions and services from mission design to on-orbit operations, including reliable customizable satellite platforms in the range of 1 to 50 Kg and a full range of subsystems for cube and small satellites. With unrivalled flight heritage and end-to-end service, AAC Clyde Space enables customers to reach their mission goals through a single, trusted point of contact.

AAC Clyde Space's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Erik Penser Bank AB, e-mail certifiedadviser@penser.se, telephone +46 8 463 83 00, is the Certified Adviser.