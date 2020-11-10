Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  AAC Clyde Space AB (publ)    AAC   SE0009268154

AAC CLYDE SPACE AB (PUBL)

(AAC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AAC Clyde Space : The acquisition of Hyperion Technologies B.V. is completed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/10/2020 | 05:46pm EST
The acquisition of Hyperion Technologies B.V. is completed

2020-11-10 AAC Clyde Space AB (publ)

AAC Clyde Space AB (publ) ('AAC') announced, on 7 October 2020, that an agreement regarding the acquisition of Hyperion Technologies B.V. had been entered into with the shareholders of Hyperion Technologies B.V. and that the completion of the acquisition was dependent on a shareholders' meeting in AAC resolved to issue 7,755,000 shares as partial consideration. An extraordinary general meeting was held in AAC on 5 November 2020, the general meeting resolved to issue the shares. AAC can now inform that the acquisition is completed and that the AAC group is thus further expanded and strengthened.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Please visit: www.aac-clyde.space or contact:
CEO Luis Gomes investor@aac-clydespace.com
CFO Mats Thideman, investor@aac-clydespace.com, mobile +46 70 556 09 73

ABOUT AAC CLYDE SPACE
The group AAC Clyde Space offers turnkey solutions and services from mission design to on-orbit operations, including reliable customizable satellite platforms in the range of 1 to 50 Kg and a full range of subsystems for cube and small satellites. With unrivalled flight heritage and end-to-end service, AAC Clyde Space enables customers to reach their mission goals through a single, trusted point of contact.

AAC Clyde Space's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Erik Penser Bank AB, e-mail certifiedadviser@penser.se, telephone +46 8 463 83 00, is the Certified Adviser.

Disclaimer

AAC Clyde Space AB published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 22:44:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AAC CLYDE SPACE AB (PUBL)
05:46pAAC CLYDE SPACE : The acquisition of Hyperion Technologies B.V. is completed
PU
11/05AAC CLYDE SPACE : Bulletin from extraordinary general meeting in AAC Clyde Space..
PU
10/16AAC CLYDE SPACE : Notice to attend the extraordinary general meeting in AAC Clyd..
PU
10/15AAC CLYDE SPACE : has completed a directed issue of SEK 52 million and reports o..
PU
10/15AAC CLYDE SPACE : is investigating the prerequisites for carrying out a directed..
PU
10/15AAC CLYDE SPACE : to acquire U.S. SpaceQuest for 8.4 MUSD
PU
10/07AAC CLYDE SPACE : to acquire Hyperion Technologies for 22.8 MSEK
PU
09/18AAC CLYDE SPACE : expects net sales of approx. SEK 100 million in 2020, an annua..
PU
09/17AAC CLYDE SPACE : Mediuminvest has divested virtually the entire holding in AAC ..
PU
08/31AAC CLYDE SPACE : wins two Japanese orders valued at 360 000 EUR
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 98,2 M 11,4 M 11,4 M
Net income 2020 -30,9 M -3,59 M -3,59 M
Net cash 2020 71,1 M 8,25 M 8,25 M
P/E ratio 2020 -9,71x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 286 M 33,2 M 33,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,19x
EV / Sales 2021 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 97
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart AAC CLYDE SPACE AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
AAC Clyde Space AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price
Last Close Price 2,48 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luis Gomes President, CEO & VP-Business Development
Rolf Fredrik Hallencreutz Chairman
John Christopher Charlick Chief Operating Officer
Mats Thideman Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Andrew Strain Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AAC CLYDE SPACE AB (PUBL)-52.03%34
THALES-22.22%18 082
CHINA SPACESAT CO.,LTD.51.38%5 871
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INCORPORATED COMPANY7.29%4 095
OHB SE-12.99%779
U-BLOX HOLDING AG-44.63%412
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group