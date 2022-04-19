AAC Clyde Space : Notice to attend the annual general meeting 04/19/2022 | 05:45pm EDT Send by mail :

Notice to attend the annual general meeting in AAC Clyde Space AB (publ) 2022-04-19 The shareholders in AAC Clyde Space AB (publ), reg. no. 556677-0599 (the "Company"), are hereby given notice to attend the annual general meeting on Thursday 19 May 2022. Attendance at the meeting is only possible via postal ballot. The CEO's statement will be published on the company's website after the annual general meeting. Information in relation to the corona virus (COVID-19) In view of the recent developments of the spread of the corona virus (COVID-19), the board of directors has, in accordance with section 20 of the Act (2022:121) on temporary exceptions to facilitate the execution of general meetings in companies and other associations resolved to not allow shareholders to participate in person or by proxy at the general meeting held on Thursday 19 May 2022. Shareholders may however influence the meeting by postal voting in accordance with the below. Advance voting The shareholders may exercise their voting rights at the general meeting by voting in advance, so called postal voting in accordance with section 22 of the Act (2022:121) on temporary exceptions to facilitate the execution of general meetings in companies and other associations. Be advised that this is the only possible way to attend and vote at the general meeting held on Thursday 19 May 2022. A special form shall be used for advance voting. The form is available on the Company's website, www.aac-clyde.space. A shareholder who is exercising its voting right through advance voting do not need to notify the Company of its attendance to the general meeting. The advance voting form is considered as the notification of attendance to the general meeting. The completed voting form must be submitted to the Company no later than on Wednesday 18 May 2022. The completed and signed form shall be sent to the address AAC Clyde Space AB, Attn: Ann-Christin Lejman, Uppsala Science Park, SE-751 83 Uppsala, Sweden. A completed form may also be submitted electronically and is to be sent to:ann-christin.lejman@aac-clydespace.com. If the shareholder is a legal entity, a certificate of incorporation or a corresponding document shall be enclosed to the form. The same apply for shareholders voting in advance by proxy. The shareholder may not provide special instructions or conditions in the voting form. If so, the vote is invalid. To be able to vote in advance shareholders must be entered in the shareholders' register, kept by Euroclear Sweden AB (the Swedish Central Securities Depository & Clearing Organisation), on the record day which is Wednesday 11 May 2022. Shareholders who have their shares registered in the name of a nominee must request temporary entry in the transcription of the register of shareholders kept by Euroclear Sweden AB in order to be entitled to participate and vote for their shares at the meeting. The shareholder must inform the nominee well in advance of Wednesday 11 May 2022, at which time the register entry must have been made. Voting rights registration that has have been requested by the shareholder at such time that the registration has been completed by the nominee no later than Friday 13 May 2022, will, however, be taken into account in the preparation of the share register. Personal datacollected from the register of shareholders kept by Euroclear Sweden AB will be used for registration, preparation of register of voters for the meeting and, where applicable, minutes of the meeting. The advance voting form (postal ballot) gives shareholders the opportunity to vote for an agenda item to be raised at a future shareholders' meeting instead. In order for a resolution (item on the proposed agenda) to be postponed to a future shareholders' meeting, it is required that shareholders of at least one tenth of all shares in the Company request it. In such cases, the board of directors shall determine the date of the future shareholders' meeting, at which shareholders shall be allowed to participate in person and by proxy. Further instructions and conditions are included in the form for advance voting. About the meeting The general meeting will be held on Thursday 19 May 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (CET), shareholders may not attend in person or by proxy. Physical presence at the meeting will be limited to persons that is required in order to carry out the general meeting (e.g. chairman of the meeting, keeper of the minutes and someone to attest the minutes). The board of directors has appointed attorney Marcus Nivinger to open the general meeting. Proposed agenda 1. Election of chairman of the meeting;

2. Preparation and approval of the voting list;

3. Approval of the agenda;

4. Election of one (1) or two (2) persons who shall approve the minutes of the meeting;

5. Determination of whether the meeting has been duly convened;

6. Submission of the annual report and the auditors' report and the consolidated financial statements and the auditors' report on the group;

7. Resolution in respect of adoption of the profit and loss statement and the balance sheet and, where applicable, the consolidated profit and loss statement and the consolidated balance sheet;

8. Resolution in respect of allocation of the company's profit or loss according to the adopted balance sheet;

9. Resolution in respect of the members of the board of directors' and the managing director's discharge from liability;

10. Determination of the number of members of the board of directors and the number of auditors and, where applicable, deputy auditors;

11. Determination of fees payable to the members of the board of directors and the auditors;

12. Election of the members of the board of directors, auditors and, where applicable, deputy auditors;

13. Resolution on an authorization for the board of directors to increase the share capital;

14. Resolution on directed issue of warrants (long term incentive program ("LTIP A")) to the Company for transfer to employees employed in Sweden within the incentive program; 15. Resolution on directed issue of warrants (long term incentive program ("LTIP B")) to the Company for transfer to employees employed outside of Sweden within the incentive program;

16. Resolution on directed issue of warrants (long term incentive program ("LTIP C")) to the Company for transfer to members of the board of directors within the incentive program;

17. Closing of the meeting Proposed resolutions nomination committee The nomination committee, consisting of Dino Lorenzini, John Wardlaw (appointed by Coralinn LLP), Mathias Dittrich (appointed by Soltorpet AB) and Rolf Hallencreutz (chairman of the board in the Company) has submitted the following proposals. The nomination committee has presented the following proposed resolutions in relation to items 1, 10-12 and 16 in the proposed agenda. The nomination committee has found no reason to present any proposal for the amendment of the principles for the appointment of and instructions concerning a nomination committee, adopted at the annual general meeting held 23 May 2019. The principles are available at the company's website. Item 1. Election of chairman of the meeting The nomination committee proposes that attorney Marcus Nivinger (Setterwalls Advokatbyrå) is elected chairman of the meeting, and in his absence, any other person appointed by the board instead. Item 10: Determination of the number of members of the board of directors and the number of auditors and, where applicable, deputy auditors The nomination committee proposes that the board of directors shall consist of six (6) members without deputy members and that the company shall have one (1) registered auditor. Item 11: Determination of fees payable to the members of the board of directors and the auditors The nomination committee proposes that the fees to the board of directors, until the end of the next annual general meeting, shall remain unchanged. The fees shall amount to SEK 450,000 to the chairman of the board of directors and SEK 225,000 to each ordinary member of the board of directors. The nomination committee proposes that the fees to the company's auditor be paid in accordance with approved invoices. Item 12: Election of the members of the board of directors, auditors and, where applicable, deputy auditors The nomination committee proposes re-election of Rolf Hallencreutz, Per Aniansson, Per Danielsson, Will Whitehorn, Anita Bernie and Nicole Robinson as ordinary board members until the end of the next annual general meeting. Furthermore, it is proposed that Rolf Hallencreutz is re-elected as chairman of the board of directors. Information about the proposed members of the board will be available at the company's website www.aac-clyde.space. The auditing company Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB is proposed to be re-elected as auditor, which is in accordance with the board's recommendation. Item 16: Resolution on directed issue of warrants (long term incentive program ("LTIP C")) to the Company for transfer to members of the board of directors within the incentive program The nomination committee in AAC Clyde Space AB (publ), reg. no. 556677-0599 (the "Company", and together with subsidiaries the "Group"), proposes that the annual general meeting resolves to implement a long term incentive program ("LTIP") by an issue of warrants including approval of transfer of warrants on the terms and conditions set out below ("Long Term Incentive Program 2022/2025:C"). The warrantsshall entail the right to subscribe for new shares in the Company. The warrants also apply to the terms and conditions, including the subscription price and the period within which the warrants may be exercised, as set out in Appendix A. Background This proposal on implementation of a LTIP and the issue of warrants has been presented as the nomination committee, consisting of Dino Lorenzini, John Wardlaw and Mathias Dittrich (Rolf Hallencreutz, convenor in the nomination committee and the chairman of the board of directors did not participate in the decision to present this LTIP) considers it important and in the interests of all shareholders to facilitate participation for members of the board of directors regarding the Company's and the Group's development and ensure that these individuals share the goal of generating value-adding growth. It is also important to justify continued employment and assignments. The nomination committee therefore proposes that the annual general meeting decide on the issue of warrants as follows below. Terms for the issue 1. The Company shall issue not more than 390,000 warrants. Each warrant entitle the holder to subscribe for one (1) share in the Company, each with a quotient value of SEK 0.04, and upon full exercise of the warrants the Company's share capital may thus increase by SEK 15,600 (provided that no re-calculation has been made at the time of exercise of the warrants which may affect the increase in share capital as a result of the proposed terms for the warrants).

2. The warrants may, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, only be subscribed for by the Company, after which the Company shall transfer the warrants to members of the board of directors in the Company (the "Participants").

3. The Company's subscription of the warrants shall be made on a special subscription list within thirty (30) calendar days from the date of the general meeting that resolves on the issue.

4. The warrants are issued without consideration (i.e. free of charge) to the Company. The warrants are transferred to the Participants without consideration.

5. The warrants may be exercised for subscription of new shares during the period from and including 1 July 2025 until and including 31 December 2025. The maturity is thus about three (3) years from the date of issue. The warrants may not be exercised for subscription of new shares during the so called "closed periods" according to the EUs Market Abuse Regulation, or otherwise in violation with applicable rules regarding insider information (including the Company's own guidelines in this regard). Any warrants that have not been exercised for subscription of shares as of 31 December 2025 will expire.

6. Each warrant shall entitle the warrant holder to subscribe for one new share in the Company at a subscription price per share amounting to the volume-weighted average price for the Company's shares on First North Growth Market during the five trading days that occur most recently before the annual general meeting on May 19, 2022. The subscription price must not be less than the share's quota value, and not less than the fair market value of the stock. Any amount that exceeds the quotient value shall be transferred to the nonrestricted share premium account.

7. The new shares entitle the holder to a dividend as from the record date closest after the new shares have been registered in a securities account.

8. The warrants shall be transferred to the Participants in accordance with the guidelines stated below.

9. For the warrants certain conditions shall apply, amongst other things customary re-calculation terms, as set out in the nomination committee's complete proposal. Guidelines for the Company's transfer of warrants The warrants shall be offered for the acquisition to the persons included in the table below with the stated maximum allocation: Category Maximum number of warrants per participant Chairman of the board of directors 90,000 (1 person) Member of the board of directors 60,000 (5 persons*) * Refers to current members of the board (excluding the Chairman) provided re-election at the 2022 annual general meeting. Only those persons who are included in the said categories shall be offered the right to acquire warrants. The nomination committee shall decide which persons that shall be deemed to be included in each category and which persons that shall receive warrants. In the event of re-calculation, the Participants in each category shall have the right to acquire the same number of warrants. Allocation of warrants to Participants outside Sweden shall - where applicable - be dependent on fiscal effects, that there are no legal obstacles and that the board considers that such allocation can be made with reasonable administrative and financial resources. The participants in the Long term incentive plan 2022/2025:C shall receive from the Company a compensation corresponding to the benefit value arising from the grant of the option, if any. Participants may exercise their warrants through a so called "cashless-exercise", whereby a lower number of shares can be subscribed for at a strike price corresponding to the share's quota value. Reasons for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights The reason for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights is to create involvement for the Participants in terms of the Company's and the Group's development and to ensure that these individuals share the goal of generating value-adding growth, and to motivate continued employment and assignments. The warrants are proposed to be issued to the Company for transfer to Participants in the LTIP. Dilution, costs etc. The company has a total share capital of SEK 7,730,037.72 divided into a total of 193,250,943 shares. Each share entitles to one vote in the Company. There are 4,320,000 warrants are outstanding under three (3) Long Term Incentive Programs for employees and senior management of the Group, of which the first program comprises of 928,000 warrants ("2020/2023:A"), the second program comprises of 2,912,000 warrants ("2020/2023:B"), and the third program comprises of 192,000 warrants ("2020/2023:C"). Each warrant under the respective program entitles to subscribe for one new share in the Company. The exercise price of the warrants corresponds to 100 per cent of the volume weighted average last closing price for the Company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the period of the five trading days immediately preceding the date of the annual general meeting on 2 June 2020. The warrants for all the programs may be exercised from and including 1 July 2023 until and including 31 December 2023. When fully exercised the warrants under this proposal will lead to 390,000 new shares being issued in the Company (with reservation for potential re-calculations in accordance with customary terms for the warrants), resulting in a dilution of approximately 0.2 per cent as far as the Company's share capital and This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

