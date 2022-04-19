AAC Clyde Space : The Nomination Committee's proposal for the annual shareholders' meeting 2022 and reasoned statement

2.4 The Chairman of the board has ensured that the Nomination Committee has re-ceived all relevant information on how the work has been conducted in the board during the year.

3.1 In summary, the Nomination Committee submits the following proposals: Item 1 - Election of Chairman of the meeting

The Nomination Committee proposes to the annual shareholders' meeting that attorney Marcus Nivinger is elected as Chairman of the annual shareholders' meeting 2022, and in his absence, any other person appointed by the board in-stead.

Item 10 - Determination of the number of members of the board of directors as well as of the number of auditors and any deputies

The Nomination Committee proposes to the annual shareholders' meeting that six (6) ordinary board members, without deputies, are elected until the end of the next annual shareholders' meeting, and that one registered public audit firm, is elected as the audit firm until the end of the next annual shareholders' meet-ing.

Item 11 - Determination of remuneration for the board members and the audi-tor

The Nomination Committee proposes to the annual shareholders' meeting that remuneration to the board members elected by the shareholders' meeting shall remain unchanged. The remuneration shall be paid in accordance with the fol-lowing:

• SEK 450,000 to the Chairman of the Board; and

• SEK 225,000 to each of the other board members.

The Nomination Committee proposes that remuneration to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with customary norms and approved invoice.

Item 12 - Election of members of the board of directors and auditors;

The Nomination Committee proposes that Rolf Hallencreutz, Per Aniansson, Per Danielsson, Will Whitehorn, Anita Bernie and Nicole Robinson as ordinary board members for the period until the end of the next annual shareholders' meeting. The Nomination Committee proposes re-election of Rolf Hallencreutz as Chairman of the board.