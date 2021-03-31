AAC Clyde Space : carries out, conditional on approval from the EGM, a directed new share issue of approx. SEK 100 million in connection to the acquisition of Omnisys 03/31/2021 | 05:54pm EDT Send by mail :

AAC Clyde Space AB ('AAC Clyde Space' or the 'Company') has, in accordance with what was communicated in its press release earlier today, resolved on a directed new share issue of 39,215,686 shares conditional on approval granted by the extraordinary general meeting (the 'Directed New Share Issue').The subscription price of the shares in the Directed New Share Issue amounts to SEK 2.55 per share. Through the Directed New Share Issue, AAC Clyde Space will receive proceeds amounting to approximately SEK 100 million before deduction of transaction costs. Parts of the gross proceeds will be used as part of the financing of the acquisition of the Swedish company Omnisys Instruments AB ('Omnisys') (the 'Acquisition') which the Company announced earlier today, and investments in new market opportunities. The board of directors of AAC Clyde Space has resolved on a Directed New Share Issue of 39,215,686 shares conditional on approval granted by the extraordinary general meeting. The completion of the Directed New Share Issue requires that both the Directed New Share Issue and the issue of the consideration warrants to be issued in connection with the Acquisition are approved at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company which is expected to be held in the end of April 2021. Shareholders who together hold approximately 22 percent of the total number of shares and votes in AAC Clyde Space have undertaken to vote in favor of the issues at the extraordinary general meeting. Notice of the extraordinary general meeting will be published through a separate press release. A large number of Swedish and international institutional investors participated in the Directed New Share Issue, which was heavily over-subscribed. The subscription price in the Directed New Share Issue is SEK 2.55 per new share and has been determined through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure carried out by the Company's financial advisor Pareto Securities AB ('Pareto Securities'), why it is the board of directors' assessment that the subscription price is set in accordance with market terms and conditions. The subscription price in the Directed New Share Issue constitutes a discount of approximately 7.0 percent compared to the volume weighted average price (VWAP) on 31 March 2021. The gross proceeds from the Directed New Share Issue are intended to be used to finance the cash part of the purchase price in the Acquisition, enable investments in the Company's Space Data as a Service opportunities negotiated with identified customers and weather cube investments presented by the Acquisition. For further information regarding the funding of the Acquisition, see separate press release with the headline 'AAC Clyde Space AB (publ) acquires Swedish space company Omnisys Instruments' which was announced earlier today. The reasons for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights was to diversify the ownership base in the Company among Swedish as well as international institutional investors and to take the opportunity to raise capital in a time and cost-efficient manner. As the subscription price in the Directed New Share Issue has been determined through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure, it is the board of director's assessment that the subscription price is set in accordance with market conditions. Through the Directed New Share Issue, the number of outstanding shares and votes will increase by 39,216,686 from 147,204,310 to 186,420,996. The share capital will increase by SEK 1,568,667.44, from SEK 5,888,172.4 to SEK 7,456,839.84, corresponding to a dilution of approximately 21.0 percent of the number of shares and votes in the Company. After full exercise of the consideration warrants issued to the sellers in the Acquisition, the number of outstanding shares and votes increases by an additional 17,340,100, from 186,420,996 to 203,761,096. In total, the Directed New Share Issue together with the issue and future exercise of the consideration warrants to the sellers in the Acquisition entail a dilution of approximately 27.8 percent of the number of shares and votes in the Company. In connection with the Directed New Share Issue, the Company has undertaken, with customary exceptions, not to issue additional shares for a period of 6 months after the settlement date in the Directed New Share Issue. Board members, management and certain larger shareholders have undertaken, with customary exceptions, not to sell any shares in AAC Clyde Space for a period of 90 calendar days after the settlement date in the Directed New Share Issue. The sellers in Omnisys have also undertaken, with certain customary exceptions, not to sell the newly issued warrants received as consideration in the Acquisition for a certain period after the closing date. For 1/3 of the consideration warrants, the commitment applies for 6 months from the closing date, for 1/3 of the consideration warrants, the commitment applies for 12 months from the closing date and for 1/3 of the consideration warrants, the commitment applies for 18 months from the closing date (for further information regarding the Acquisition, see separate press release with the headline 'AAC Clyde Space AB (publ) acquires Swedish space company Omnisys Instruments' which was released earlier today). Advisers Pareto Securities AB is acting as Sole Manager and Bookrunner, Setterwalls Advokatbyrå AB is legal counsel to the Company and Baker McKenzie Advokatbyrå KB acts as legal counsel to Pareto Securities in connection with the Directed New Share Issue.

CEO Luis Gomes investor@aac-clydespace.com

This information is such that AAC Clyde Space AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact persons above, on March 31, 2021 at 23:45 CET.

