Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. AAC Clyde Space AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAC   SE0009268154

AAC CLYDE SPACE AB (PUBL)

(AAC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm - 01/11 08:04:21 am
2.94 SEK   +0.34%
2021AAC Clyde Space Premiers Newly Recorded Podcast Series
CI
2021AAC CLYDE SPACE : releases second issue of its SPAACE TALK newsletter
PU
2021AAC CLYDE SPACE : issues renumeration shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AAC Clyde Space : wins 4.5 MSEK follow-on order for production in-orbit

01/11/2022 | 08:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
AAC Clyde Space wins 4.5 MSEK follow-on order for production in-orbit

2022-01-11 AAC Clyde Space AB (publ)
AAC Clyde Space, a leading New Space company, has received a 441 kEUR (approx. 4.5 MSEK) order from UK-based Space Forge to provide space products for a demonstration spacecraft designed to leverage the space environment for production and experiments, capable of performing multiple trips to space.

The order follows an order in December 2020 to contribute to the design of a satellite platform for the same purpose. The reusable spacecraft is intended to deorbit in a controlled manoeuvre to deliver its products and results back to Earth after six months in-orbit, thereby enabling efficient production and revolutionary experiments by leveraging the micro gravity in-orbit. The design will benefit from AAC Clyde Space's standard satellite platform heritage, adjusted for re-entry into the atmosphere and landing on Earth. Back on Earth the satellites will be recovered, refurbished, and eventually re-launched.

Among the space products that AAC will provide to the project in this second phase are an integrated attitude determination and control system from AAC Hyperion in Delft, a Kryten Command & Data Handling unit and communications components from AAC Clyde Space in Glasgow. The project is supported by the European Space Agency's Commercial Space Transportation Services and Support programme.

"AAC is proud to be part of this revolutionary project that truly leverages the unique conditions in space for the benefit of humanity. The whole team looks forward to making space-based production a reality in the foreseeable future," says AAC Clyde SpaceCEO Luis Gomes.

The ultimate goal of the project is to establish a continuous space-based production by a monthly satellite launch. A test campaign of several satellites is planned to bring the service to commercialisation and shall be supported by AAC Clyde Space.

"We are pleased to be partnering with AAC Clyde on this World-First mission. Their spacecraft heritage is a significant asset to achieving our objectives at Space Forge in building the first returnable satellite platform, the ForgeStar," says Space Forge CEO & Co-Founder Joshua Western.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Please visit: www.aac-clyde.space or contact:
CEO Luis Gomes investor@aac-clydespace.com
CFO Mats Thideman, investor@aac-clydespace.com, mobile +46 70 556 09 73

ABOUT AAC CLYDE SPACE
AAC Clyde Space specialises in small satellite technologies and services that enable businesses, governments and educational organisations to access high-quality, timely data from space. Its growing capabilities bring together three divisions:

Space Data as a Service - delivering data from space directly to customers
Space missions - turnkey solutions that empower customers to streamline their space missions
Space products and components - a full range of off-the-shelf and tailor-made subsystems, components and sensors

AAC Clyde Space aims to become a world leader in commercial small satellites and services from space, applying advances in its technology to tackle global challenges and improve our life on Earth.

The Group's main operations are located in Sweden, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, South Africa and the USA, with partner networks in Japan and South Korea.

AAC Clyde Space's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Erik Penser Bank AB, e-mail certifiedadviser@penser.se, telephone +46 8 463 83 00, is the Certified Adviser. The share is also traded on the US OTCQX-market under the symbol ACCMF.

Disclaimer

AAC Clyde Space AB published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 13:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AAC CLYDE SPACE AB (PUBL)
2021AAC Clyde Space Premiers Newly Recorded Podcast Series
CI
2021AAC CLYDE SPACE : releases second issue of its SPAACE TALK newsletter
PU
2021AAC CLYDE SPACE : issues renumeration shares
PU
2021AAC CLYDE SPACE : Interim report for AAC Clyde Space AB (publ) January September 2021
PU
2021AAC CLYDE SPACE : Interim report for AAC Clyde Space AB (publ) January - September 2021
PU
2021AAC Clyde Space AB Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended..
CI
2021AAC Clyde Space AB Provides Financial Guidance for 2021 and 2024
CI
2021AAC CLYDE SPACE : wins order for U.S. DoD satellite mission led by Aegis Aerospace
PU
2021AAC Clyde Space AB Wins Order for U.S. Dod Satellite Mission Led by Aegis Aerospace
CI
2021AAC CLYDE SPACE : Fauquier to lead SpaceQuest after Lorenzini assumes CSO position
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 197 M 21,7 M 21,7 M
Net income 2021 -39,2 M -4,31 M -4,31 M
Net cash 2021 79,5 M 8,75 M 8,75 M
P/E ratio 2021 -13,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 563 M 61,8 M 62,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,46x
EV / Sales 2022 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 167
Free-Float -
Chart AAC CLYDE SPACE AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
AAC Clyde Space AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AAC CLYDE SPACE AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,93 SEK
Average target price 10,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 241%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luis Gomes President, CEO & VP-Business Development
Mats Thideman Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Rolf Fredrik Hallencreutz Chairman
Andrew Strain Chief Technology Officer
Per Gunnar Ernst Aniansson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AAC CLYDE SPACE AB (PUBL)-3.78%62
THALES5.32%19 002
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INCORPORATED COMPANY-4.76%3 759
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD-14.22%2 343
HENSOLDT AG-0.16%1 487
OHB SE-2.36%688