AAC Technologies Holdings Inc.    2018

AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC.

(2018)
Form of proxy for the Annual General Meeting to be convened at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, 14 May 2021

04/15/2021 | 05:31am EDT
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code : 2018)

Form of proxy for the Annual General Meeting to be

convened at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, 14 May 2021

I/We (Note 1)

of

being the registered holder(s) of (Note 2)

ordinary shares of US$0.01 each in the

capital of the abovenamed Company, HEREBY APPOINT (Notes 3 & 4)

of

or failing him (Notes 3 & 4)

of

or failing him, the Chairman of the meeting as my/our proxy to act for me/us at the annual general meeting (or at any adjournment thereof) of the Company to be held at Alexandra & Victoria Room, 2/F, Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong, 5 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong on Friday, 14 May 2021 at 2:00 p.m. and to vote on my/our behalf as directed below or, if no such direction is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

Ordinary Resolutions

For (Note 5)

Against (Note 5)

1.

To receive and consider the audited consolidated Financial Statements, the Directors' Report and the

Independent Auditor's Report for the year ended 31 December 2020.

2.

To approve a final dividend of HK$0.20 per share for the year ended 31 December 2020.

3.

(a) To re-elect Mr. Au Siu Cheung Albert as independent non-executive Director of the Company.

(b) To re-elect Mr. Kwok Lam Kwong Larry as independent non-executive Director of the Company.

(c) To re-elect Ms. Wu Ingrid Chun Yuan as non-executive Director of the Company.

(d) To authorize the board of directors of the Company to fix the Directors' fees for the year ending 31

December 2021.

4.

To re-appoint Messrs. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as auditor of the Company and authorize the board of

directors of the Company to fix their remuneration.

5.

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to issue shares (ordinary resolution set out in item 5 of the

notice of annual general meeting).

6.

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to repurchase shares (ordinary resolution set out in item 6 of

the notice of annual general meeting).

7.

To extend the general mandate to issue new shares by addition thereto the shares repurchased by the

Company (ordinary resolution set out in item 7 of the notice of annual general meeting).

Date: this

day of

2021

Signature (Note 6)

Notes:

  1. Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS.
  2. Please insert the number of shares of US$0.01 each registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares of the Company registered in your name(s).
  3. A member entitled to attend and vote at the meeting is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote instead of him. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.
  4. Please insert the name and address of the proxy desired. IF NO NAME IS INSERTED, THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING WILL ACT AS YOUR PROXY. In order to continuously facilitate the prevention and control of the epidemic and to safeguard the health and safety of the Shareholders and investors, the Shareholders, instead of attending the meeting in person or by their own proxy, may appoint the chairman of the meeting as a proxy to vote on relevant resolutions.
  5. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, PLEASE PLACE A "" IN THE RELEVANT BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, PLEASE PLACE A "" IN THE RELEVANT BOX MARKED "AGAINST". Failure to complete the boxes will entitle your proxy to cast his vote at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the Meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the Meeting.
  6. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing or, in the case of corporation, must be either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorized.
  7. If more than one of the joint holders be present at the meeting personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first on the register in respect of the relevant shares shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.
  8. To be valid, this form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a certified copy of that power or authority, must be deposited at the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Investor Communications Centre of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Branch Share Registrar") at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, not less than 48 hours before the time for holding the meeting or adjourned meeting (as the case may be).
  9. Completion and delivery of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the Meeting should you so wish. In such event, the form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
  10. Any alteration made in this form of proxy must be initialed by the person who signs it.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

  1. "Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong ("PDPO").
  2. Your Personal Data is supplied to the Company on a voluntary basis. Failure to provide sufficient information may render the Company not able to process your instructions and/or request as stated in this proxy form.
  3. Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred by the Company to its subsidiaries, the principal share registrar in Cayman Islands, the Branch Share Registrar, and/or other companies or bodies for any of the stated purposes, and retained for such period as may be necessary for verification and record purposes.
  4. You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing and sent to the Personal Data Privacy Officer of the Branch Share Registrar (the address stated in note 8 above).

Disclaimer

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 17 957 M 2 749 M 2 749 M
Net income 2020 1 502 M 230 M 230 M
Net cash 2020 97,4 M 14,9 M 14,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,4x
Yield 2020 0,97%
Capitalization 47 452 M 7 266 M 7 263 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,64x
EV / Sales 2021 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 33 735
Free-Float 58,9%
Chart AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 40,85 CNY
Last Close Price 39,27 CNY
Spread / Highest target 35,8%
Spread / Average Target 4,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Zheng Min Pan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Dan Guo Chief Financial Officer
Hong Jiang Zhang Chairman
Kaitai Pan Chief Innovation Officer & Executive VP
Jack Duan Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC.7.60%7 266
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.32.07%59 185
AMPHENOL CORPORATION3.56%40 582
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-39.15%36 608
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-15.62%19 674
OZON HOLDINGS PLC50.83%12 725
