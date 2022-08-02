Aadi Bioscience : Corporate Overview

Certain statements contained in this presentation regarding matters that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995, known as the PSLRA. These include statements regarding management's intention, plans, beliefs, expectations or forecasts for the future, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. No forward- looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. ("Aadi") undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. We use words such as "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "expects," "projects," "intends," "may," "will," "should," "could," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "guidance," and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements that are intended to be covered by the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA.
Such forward-looking statements are based on our expectations and involve risks and uncertainties; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, Aadi's plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates, including FYARRO™ (nab-sirolimus,ABI-009); Aadi's commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; the clinical utility, potential benefits and market acceptance of FYARRO; risks related to the sufficiency Aadi's cash balance to fund operations; the timing of Aadi's clinical trials; the timing of the availability of data from Aadi's clinical trials; Aadi's plans to research, develop and commercialize its current and future product candidates; Aadi's ability to successfully enter into collaborations, and to fulfill its obligations under any such collaboration agreements; Aadi's ability to identify additional products or product candidates with significant commercial potential; developments and projections relating to Aadi's competitors and our its industry; the impact of government laws and regulations; Aadi's ability to protect its intellectual property position; the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on Aadi's operations, the biotechnology industry and the economy generally and Aadi's estimates regarding future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and need for additional financing.
These risks are described in detail under the caption "Risk Factors" in Aadi's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 12, 2022, and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements included in this presentation are based on information available to Aadi as of the date of this presentation. Except as required by law, Aadi undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Aadi Bioscience is a Commercial-Stage, Precision Oncology Company Re-engineering mTOR Inhibition
Commercializing FYARROTM (sirolimus albumin-bound nanoparticles, nab-sirolimus) for treatment of Advanced Malignant PEComa (FDA approval Nov 2021)
Technology based on nanoparticle albumin-based (nab) platform proven with ABRAXANE®
Focused on cancers that are highly mTOR dependent
PRECISION 1 registrational study in tumor-agnosticTSC1 or TSC2 inactivating alterations in solid tumors now actively enrolling
Cash runway into 2024 to support commercialization and ongoing and future clinical development of FYARRO
Leadership: We Have Built a World-Class Team with Deep Expertise in Oncology Commercialization and Development
Neil Desai, PhD
Brendan Delaney, MBA
Loretta Itri, MD
Scott Giacobello, CPA
Marcy Graham
Founder, CEO
Chief Operating Officer
Chief Medical Officer
Chief Financial Officer
SVP, Investor Relations and
and President
Corporate Communications
FYARRO™
sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension (albumin bound)
