Corporate Presentation
September 2023
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this presentation regarding matters that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995, known as the PSLRA. These include statements regarding management's intention, plans, beliefs, expectations or forecasts for the future, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. Forward- looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding: the anticipated timing of commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials of Aadi Bioscience, Inc. ("Aadi"); the anticipated timing for releasing data for Aadi's clinical trials; Aadi's anticipated cash runway; Aadi's potential to become a leading precision oncology company; and projected annual incidence of cancers with TSC1 & TSC2 alterations and in neuroendocrine tumors and endometrioid-type endometrial cancer and related market opportunities. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Aadi uses words such as "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "expects," "projects," "intends," "may," "will," "should," "could," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements that are intended to be covered by the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA.
Such forward-looking statements are based on our expectations and involve risks and uncertainties; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, Aadi's plans to develop and commercialize FYARRO® (nab-sirolimus,ABI-009); Aadi's commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; the clinical utility, potential benefits and market acceptance of FYARRO; risks related to the sufficiency Aadi's cash balance to fund operations; the timing of Aadi's clinical trials, including the timing of the availability of data from such clinical trials; uncertainties associated with the clinical development and regulatory approval of FYARRO in additional indications, including potential delays in the
commencement, enrollment and completion of such clinical trials; Aadi's plans to research, develop and commercialize its current and future product candidates; Aadi's ability to identify additional products or product candidates with significant commercial potential; developments and projections relating to market size, Aadi's competitors and its industry; the impact of government laws and regulations; Aadi's ability to protect its intellectual property position; risks related to the Aadi's collaborations; and Aadi's estimates regarding future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and need for additional financing.
These risks are described in detail under the caption "Risk Factors" in Aadi's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 9, 2023, and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements included in this presentation are based on information available to Aadi as of the date of this presentation. Except as required by law, Aadi undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Aadi Bioscience is a Commercial-Stage Precision Oncology Company Re-engineering mTOR Inhibition
→ Commercializing FYARRO®for
treatment of Advanced Malignant PEComa
- Technology based onnanoparticle
albumin-based (nab) platform proven with ABRAXANE®
- Focus on cancers that arehighly mTOR dependent
- PRECISION 1 registration directed trialin tumor-
agnostic TSC1 or TSC2 inactivating alterations in solid tumors now actively enrolling with interim data analysis on 40 patients expected before the end of 2023
- Expanding pipeline to include programs in
Gynecologic Oncology and Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs)
- $134.9 million in cash and cash equivalentsas of June 30, 2023 with cash runway extending into 2025
3 *FYARRO FDA approval Nov 2021
Aadi Bioscience Advanced Oncology Development Pipeline
Populations
Phase 1
Phase 2
Approved
Current Status
Advanced Malignant PEComa,
AMPECT Clinical Trial
Pan-Tumor TSC1 / TSC2
Inactivating Alterations
Advanced or recurrent
endometrial cancer
Neuroendocrine tumors (NETs)
Advanced solid tumors or NSCLC
with KRASG12C mutation
Single Agent
TSC1 Arm, Single Agent
TSC2 Arm, Single Agent
nab-sirolimus + letrozole
Single Agent
nab-sirolimus + adagrasib
First FDA approved therapy for advanced malignant PEComa
Registration directed tumor-agnostic pivotal study in nab-sirolimus with independent arms for TSC1 or TSC2 inactivating alterations; open for enrollment
Trial combining nab-sirolimus with letrozole
for patients with endometrioid-type
endometrial carcinoma; trial initiation in 4Q 2023
Utilizing nab-sirolimus as a monotherapy in
neuroendocrine tumors; trial initiation in 3Q 2023
Ongoing collaboration with
Currently open for enrollment
Evaluation of additional new single agent and combination trials ongoing
FYARRO® First Approved Indication: Advanced Malignant PEComa
- Ultra rare sarcoma
- Estimated 100-300 new patients per year in the US1
- Biological evidence of mTOR pathway activation; cancer type with highest rate ofTSC1 & TSC2 mutations2-4
- Estimated survival of 12-16 months5
- Can arise at any site but most commonly visceral (especially gastrointestinal and uterine), retroperitoneal, and abdominopelvic, with female predominance
- Mesenchymal tumor (sarcoma) consisting of perivascular epithelioid cells
- Distinctive cells that show a focal association with blood-vessel walls6
- Usually express both melanocytic and smooth muscle markers6
Sources: 1) No formal published epidemiology information; Aadi analysis based on multiple sources including Aadi internal data and external research conducted by Tessellon Group and Corsica Life Sciences, 2)
Akumalla S, et al. Oncology. 2020;98(12):905-912; 3) nab-Sirolimus AMPECT Clinical Trial mutation rates: TSC1=20%, TSC2=36%; 4) Mutation frequencies based on TCGA database "likely" and "definite" impact mutation rate and published literature rates by cancer type where available (sources available at request); 5) JS Bleeker, JF Quevedo, and AL Folpe, Sarcoma. 2012;541626; 6) Ben-Ami et al., Expert Opinion on Orphan
5 Drugs. 2018
