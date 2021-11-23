Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Aadi Bioscience, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AADI   US00032Q1040

AADI BIOSCIENCE, INC.

(AADI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aadi Bioscience Shares Drop 5% After FDA Approves Tumor Treatment Fyarro

11/23/2021 | 01:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Chris Wack

Shares of Aadi Bioscience Inc. fell 5% to $24.28 after it said the Food and Drug Administration approved Fyarro sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension albumin-bound for intravenous use to treat adults with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant perivascular epithelioid cell tumor.

Volume for the stock was 1.9 million shares at 12:45 p.m. EST, compared to its 65-day average volume of 80,000 shares. The stock had been up 50% in premarket trading.

The company said Fyarro is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for advanced malignant PEComa in adults.

Aadi said that in a Phase 2 registrational trial, the overall response rate as assessed by independent review was 39%, with two patients achieving a complete response after prolonged follow-up.

The median duration of response hasn't been reached with a median follow-up of 36 months, and a range of 5.6 to 55.5+ months and ongoing. Among responders, 92% had a response lasting greater than or equal to six months, 67% had a response lasting greater than or equal to 12 months, and 58% had a response lasting greater than or equal to two years.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-23-21 1317ET

All news about AADI BIOSCIENCE, INC.
01:17pAadi Bioscience Shares Drop 5% After FDA Approves Tumor Treatment Fyarro
DJ
09:03aHealth Care Stocks Flat Ahead of Tuesday's Opening Bell
MT
06:30aAADI BIOSCIENCE : Announces FDA Approval of its First Product FYARRO™ for Patients wi..
PU
06:29aAADI BIOSCIENCE, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:29aAadi Bioscience Gets FDA Approval for Cancer-Treatment Fyarro
DJ
06:24aAadi Bioscience's Fyarro Gets FDA Approval to Treat Certain Cell Tumor Patients; Shares..
MT
06:01aAadi Bioscience Announces FDA Approval of its First Product FYARRO™ for Patients ..
GL
11/16Aadi Bioscience Presents Two Abstracts on FYARRO (nab-Sirolimus) at the Annual Meeting ..
AQ
11/13Aadi Bioscience Presents Two Abstracts on FYARRO (nab-Sirolimus) at the Annual Meeting ..
AQ
11/13Aadi Bioscience Presents Two Abstracts on FYARRO (nab-Sirolimus) at the Annual Meeting ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AADI BIOSCIENCE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,10 M - -
Net income 2021 -111 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,28x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 533 M 533 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 5 332x
Capi. / Sales 2022 72,5x
Nbr of Employees 21
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart AADI BIOSCIENCE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Aadi Bioscience, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 25,52 $
Average target price 47,67 $
Spread / Average Target 86,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Neil P. Desai President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Lance E. Thibault Chief Financial Officer
Caley M. Castelein Chairman
Loretta M. Itri Chief Medical Officer
Brendan Delaney Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AADI BIOSCIENCE, INC.73.61%533
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.20.10%87 769
BIONTECH SE294.64%77 700
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS33.23%67 296
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.14.73%59 563
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-23.20%46 147