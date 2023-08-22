AADirection Capital Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Today at 05:52 pm Share

AADirection Capital Corp. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.019477 million compared to CAD 0.012975 million a year ago.

For the six months, net loss was CAD 0.064168 million compared to CAD 0.019824 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01.