(Taipei, Taiwan - May 28, 2024) - AAEON, a leading designer and manufacturer of AI Edge solutions, has today confirmed that its Fanless Embedded AI System, the BOXER-8640AI, has become the world's first to support the newly released NVIDIA Jetpack™ 6.0 SDK.
Released on May 3, NVIDIA Jetpack™ 6.0 is equipped with a range of new features conducive to accelerating AI application development, such as Jetson Platform Services, a modular, API-driven suite of pre-built and cloud-native software services.
The BOXER-8640AI was the first of AAEON's Fanless Embedded AI System range to feature the NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin™ module, designed with a precise set of interfaces to utilize the AI performance offered by the NVIDIA® platform. At the time of launch, AAEON noted that the PC would maintain ongoing support for updates to the NVIDIA JetPack™ SDK in order to give its customers a complete framework with which to harness world-class AI acceleration, multimedia, graphics, and computer vision tools for any application, as new technologies entered the market.
Of particular interest to AAEON customers will undoubtedly be NVIDIA JetPack™ 6.0's introduction of Jetson Platform Services, a suite of over 15 software AI and system services that will reduce the time required to configure and deploy edge AI applications using the BOXER-8640AI. These modular services, including AI Perception Service using DeepStream, Sensor Management and Storage with VST, and AI Analytics for processing metadata to time-series insights, will empower developers to create innovative edge AI solutions. Furthermore, AAEON is committed to providing comprehensive support for the adoption of NVIDIA JetPack™ 6.0 across its BOXER-8000 series, ensuring customers can leverage the latest advancements in AI development across their entire product range.
