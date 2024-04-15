In terms of mechanical features, the BOXER-8645AI is built to be incredibly durable. For use in large vehicles such as buses, law enforcement units, or armored cars, the BOXER-8645AI has a wide 9V to 36V power input range with ignition delay on/off function, alongside MIL-STD-810G standard tolerance to shock and vibration.

Able to operate in harsh environmental conditions, the BOXER-8645AI also boasts a wide temperature range of -25°C to 65°C and is E-Mark certified.

"At AAEON we have a philosophy of continual improvement, and this involves not only providing our customers with solutions that feature the most advanced NVIDIA GPU architecture, but also design innovation that grants them features through which to unlock greater potential in their respective markets," said Alex Hsueh, Associate Vice President of AAEON's Smart Platform Division. "We recognized the benefits that incorporating GMSL2 technology could bring to the in-vehicle market, and have an established relationship that gives us confidence in the quality of e-con Systems' products, so we are eager to see how the BOXER-8645AI, in conjunction with the NileCAM25, can help our customers to improve upon the solutions currently available."

"We are thrilled to partner with AAEON to enhance the BOXER-8645AI with our full range of GMSL cameras. This collaboration highlights our GMSL camera portfolio's compatibility with AAEON's cutting-edge platform. It also showcases e-con Systems' ability to deliver synchronized, low-latency HD imaging solutions that are a game-changer for indoor and outdoor autonomous mobility applications, agricultural vehicles, smart traffic management etc. Our joint efforts with AAEON are set to redefine industry standards, providing customers with advanced video transmission capabilities and improved inferencing accuracy, necessary for high-performance computing tasks at greater distances," said Gomathi Sankar, Head of Industrial Business Unit at e-con Systems.

AAEON is an industrial AI hardware pioneer with a rich history of providing solutions for AI computing at the edge that feature the NVIDIA Jetson platform, as illustrated by its status as an Elite member of the NVIDIA Partner Network.

The BOXER-8645AI is now in mass production and available on the eShop, while further pricing information and customization options are available through AAEON's contact form.

For more information about the BOXER-8645AI, please visit its product page on the AAEON website.

