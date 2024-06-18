(Taipei, Taiwan - June 18, 2024) AAEON, a leading provider of Computer-on-Modules, has today announced the NanoCOM-RAP, a COM Express Type 10 CPU Module powered by 13th Generation Intel® Core™ processors. Available in SKUs ranging from the Intel® Processor U300E to the Intel® Core™ i7-1365UE CPU, the NanoCOM-RAP offers up to 10 cores, 12 threads, and high maximum turbo frequency across both its performance and efficient cores.

It is clear from the combination of high CPU performance and relatively low power consumption of its processor selection that the NanoCOM-RAP is catered towards customers that require a small, flexible, and scalable solution. This is particularly apparent in AAEON's investment into the module's memory and storage, where it has upgraded on the LPDDR4 offered by the NanoCOM-RAP's predecessor by equipping the board with 16GB of LPDDR5. As a default, the NanoCOM-RAP offers two SATA drives, while additional expansion in this area can be found via four PCIe slots. 128GB of onboard NVMe is also available on an optional basis.

Integrated Intel® UHD Graphics support dual display outputs via both DDI and eDP outputs with resolutions of up to 3840 x 2160 at 60Hz. This configuration, along with the module's high definition audio interface lends the NanoCOM-RAP to use in the AI vision space.

AAEON's COM express module line has become known for its flexible interface selection, and the NanoCOM-RAP continues this trend with a LAN port for Intel® Ethernet Controller I226-IT at 2.5GbE and multiple USB ports (eight USB 2.0 and two USB 3.2 Gen 2). Such a layout grants flexible options for peripheral device integration such as cameras and sensors.

The NanoCOM-RAP doesn't lack serial communication options, listing two 2-Wire UART, an 8-bit GPIO, SMBus, and I2C, which lend the module to embedded industrial, robotic, and edge computing applications. Moreover, the module's component design emphasizes its use in these fields, boasting a 9V ~ 15V power input range, onboard TPM 2.0, and an extremely lightweight build, weighing in at 0.15 lb. Given its already minimal 84mm x 55mm form factor, the NanoCOM-RAP therefore grants users an extremely easy route to deployment in tight spaces.

The module supports multiple operating systems, including Windows® 10 (64-bit) and Linux Ubuntu 22.04.2 with Kernel 5.19, providing flexibility for developers in different environments.

For more information about the NanoCOM-RAP, please visit the AAEON website, or contact an AAEON representative directly.

