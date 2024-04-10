Highlighting AAEON's compatibility with NVIDIA® technology, the showcase will feature the NIKY-2155, set to enter mass production later this year. Programmed to function as a smart scale for detecting, weighing, and pricing fruits and vegetables, it will utilize the NVIDIA® Jetson Orin Nano™. Additionally, examples of the BOXER-8641AI and BOXER-8651AI will demonstrate AI inferencing for powering healthcare imaging and crowd analysis solutions, respectively.

Furthermore, AAEON will present the upcoming ZEUS-EP90 edge server, featuring 4th Generation AMD EPYC™ Processors, and demonstrate its application in a smart agriculture setting.

Accompanying the ZEUS-EP90 will be the EPIC-RPS9 and MXM-ACMA, an Embedded MXM 3.1 Type A Module equipped with either an Intel® Arc™ A370M or Intel® Arc™ A350M GPU. These demonstrations will highlight how the new graphics platform can enhance occupational safety environments.

Explore products from across AAEON's diverse product lines, including those yet to be publicly launched, showcased through static displays. These include single-board computers, industrial PCs, Computer-on-Modules, and network appliances featuring both x86 and RISC architecture.

Make sure to visit AAEON at Booth 306, Hall 1 of Embedded World 2024 in Nuremberg April 9 to April 11, 2024, to discover AAEON's catalog of new products, and find out more about AAEON's innovative solutions at the Embedded Forum. Use the voucher code ew24517690 to book now.

Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON's expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.