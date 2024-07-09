Given the combined thermal output of its 1000W power supply, 125W CPU, integrated NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4080 SUPER GPU, and potential additional add-on cards, the MAXER-2100 is remarkably compact at just 17" x 3.46" x 17.6" (431.8mm x 88mm x 448mm). This is made possible by a novel cooling architecture utilizing three fans, prioritizing airflow around the CPU and key chassis components. Fan placement within the MAXER-2100 chassis also serves to reduce system noise.

AAEON has indicated that the system caters to three primary user bases - edge computing clients, central management clients, and enterprise AI clients.

The first of these refers to organizations and businesses that require scalable, server-grade edge inferencing for applications such as automated optical inspection (AOI) and smart city solutions.

"The MAXER-2100 can be used to run multiple AI models across multiple high-definition video streams simultaneously, via either its onboard peripheral interfaces or scaled up via network port integration." Associate Vice President of AAEON's Smart Platform Division Alex Hsueh said. "Its high-performance CPU, powerful GPU, large memory capacity, and high-speed network interfaces make it well-equipped to handle the acquisition and processing of 50-100+ high definition video streams, making it an ideal solution for applications requiring real-time video analysis." Hsueh added.

AAEON's second target market is those seeking remote multi-device management functions, such as running diagnostics, deploying or refining AI models, or storing local data on edge devices. On the topic of the product's suitability for such clients, Mr. Hsueh remarked, "With the MAXER-2100, our customers can utilize K8S, over-the-air, and out-of-band management to update and scale edge device operations across smart city, transportation, and enterprise AI applications, addressing key challenges faced by our customers when managing multiple AI workloads at the edge."

For enterprise AI clients, AAEON indicates that by leveraging the MAXER-2100, companies can effectively harness their data to build and deploy advanced AI solutions powered by LLMs. This includes applications in natural language processing, content generation, and customer interaction automation. The key benefits that the MAXER-2100 brings to such setups are the security provided by data being stored and processed at the edge and the system's ability to train and refine inference models during operations.

For more information and detailed specifications, please visit the MAXER-2100 product page, or contact your AAEON representative via the contact form on the AAEON website.

The MAXER-2100 is also available for order via the AAEON eShop.



