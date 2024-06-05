(Taipei, Taiwan - June 5, 2024) AAEON, a leading provider of industrial and embedded computing solutions, has released the MXM-ACMA, a new embedded graphics module featuring Intel® Arc™ A-Series graphics.

The MXM-ACMA is AAEON's first product to be built on the MXM 3.1 Type A form factor, designed to deliver enhanced performance and computational capabilities for applications including digital signage, gaming, edge AI, and healthcare imaging.

Equipped with 4GB of GDDR6 memory, ray tracing, and Intel® Deep Link Technologies, the MXM-ACMA can expedite data handling and optimize rendering capabilities. With a choice of Intel® Arc™ A370M or Intel® Arc™ A350M GPUs, the MXM-ACMA provides up to 128 Intel® Xe Matrix Extension (Intel® XMX) engines across up to eight Xe-cores to substantially boost compute power for AI workloads. Meanwhile, its ray tracing technology provides users with a platform to accelerate training and inference processes for machine learning models.

The MXM-ACMA supports four display outputs through DP++ 1.4 or HDMI 2.1 interfaces, providing a wide range of visual setup options. This capability ensures reliable connectivity and high-quality visuals, making it suitable for applications such as multi-screen digital signage installations and interactive gaming environments.

As with most of AAEON's solutions, the MXM-ACMA boasts an industrial temperature range of 32°F ~ 140°F (0°C ~ 60°C), while also supporting both Windows and Ubuntu for flexible development potential. The module also leverages a variety of open-source, cross-platform development tools including OpenCL™, OpenGL®, OpenVINO™, and DirectX 12 Ultimate, courtesy of its Intel® Arc™ A-Series graphics base.

For more information about the MXM-ACMA, please visit our product page. The MXM-ACMA is now available for order via both the eShop and the contact form on the AAEON website.



Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON's expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.