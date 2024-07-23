AAEON's second Panel PC offering, the ACP-1075, is aimed at customers who need a cost-effective, compact open-frame solution that can be easily installed in applications like smart kiosks. It comes with either the Intel® Pentium® Processor N4200 or an Intel® Celeron® Processor N3350, and runs on a 64-bit Windows OS. The ACP-1075 is designed to be efficient in deployment and operation.

Despite its compact 7.18" x 4.73" x 2.09" size, the ACP-1075 offers strong storage and expansion options. It comes with 64GB of onboard eMMC, along with both M.2 2280 B-Key and M.2 2230 E-Key slots, providing support for SSDs and Wi-Fi modules for multimedia content and wireless connectivity. These features are useful for remote updates and monitoring.

Onboard interfaces include three USB ports (two USB 3.2 Gen 1 and one USB 2.0), one RJ-45 port for Gigabit Ethernet, and two DB-9 ports offering RS-232 for cost-effective, reliable, and straightforward serial communication. Crucially, there is also an HDMI display port to complement the system's multi-touch touchscreen.

