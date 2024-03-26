(Taipei, Taiwan - March 26, 2024) AAEON, a leading provider of scalable and flexible network solutions, has added to their Rackmount Network Appliance range with the launch of the FWS-7851, powered by 12th and 13th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors and based on the Intel® W680 Chipset.
A clear standout feature of the FWS-7851 is its high-powered networking capabilities, with 10 RJ-45 ports supporting Intel® Ethernet Controller I226-V at 2.5GbE, including two pairs LAN bypass, and dual SPF ports for Gigabit Ethernet.
Interestingly, AAEON also provides an option for customers to include two 10GbE SFP+ ports for a PCIe x4 via the PER-T639 module. Further expansion is offered via NIM slot, offering two PCIe x4 interfaces, which in conjunction with its multiple 2.5GbE LAN and LAN bypass, make the appliance well-suited to applications requiring load balancing, link aggregation, and failover protection.
With respect to mechanical design, the FWS-7851 is notably slim for a rackmount appliance with its specifications, measuring in at 430mm x 200mm x 44mm, which AAEON has stated is to allow for a more compact option for cabinet deployment across a range of security, networking, and storage application environments.
While AAEON's Network Security Division has a history of developing rackmount and server solutions with redundant power designs, given the vertical markets its products typically target, the FWS-7851 utilizes a relatively unique setup. Built with an internal 1U Flex ATX PSU as its default, the FWS-7851 also allows for the installation of an additional, external PSU. When installed, its external PSU assumes a master role, making it easy to change the FWS-7851's power supply without disassembly. When utilizing both internal and external PSUs, the FWS-7851's external PSU handles the device's workload, boosting power-efficiency. AAEON notes that in order to grant customers more flexibility, the device is vendor-agnostic, meaning that any compatible 220W unit can be installed.
