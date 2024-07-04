(Taipei) Leading designer and manufacturer of AI Edge solutions AAEON (Stock Code: 6579), has collaborated with Insign Medical Technology Inc. to develop an AI-assisted colonoscopy solution. The system, named 'EndoDASS', uses AI technology to assist gastroenterologists in identifying potentially malignant lesions, enhancing the precision and safety of colonoscopy procedures.

Insign Medical Technology Inc. specializes in disposable endoscopes and related medical equipment, collaborating with both large medical centers and small to mid-sized clinics. This partnership pairs AAEON's BOXER-8641AI Fanless Embedded AI System and Insign Medical Technology's software. The system utilizes convolutional neural networks (CNNs), 3D imaging, and data augmentation to allow doctors to clearly understand which section of the colon is being examined. Due to the high computational demands of 3D imaging, the system is powered by the BOXER-8641AI, which leverages up to 200 TOPS of advanced inferencing performance thanks to its embedded NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin™ platform, enabling real-time image analysis.

The AAEON BOXER-8641AI, equipped with the NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin™ module, brings AI applications that previously relied on external GPU support for high-performance computing to a new level. The NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin™ module excels in real-time object detection, accelerated data transmission, and robust performance in harsh environments. The BOXER-8641AI combines an 8-core ARM v8.2 64bit CPU with the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, featuring 1792 CUDA and 56 Tensor cores and advanced deep learning acceleration capabilities. Consequently, the BOXER-8641AI is able to perform the computations and inferencing required to achieve diagnostic functions at the edge. The BOXER-8641AI includes two high-speed Ethernet ports, three USB 3.2 ports, up to 64GB of LPDDR5x system memory for fast data transmission with cameras and sensors, making it a high-performance AI edge computing embedded solution.

"The market for endoscopy systems has been dominated by European and Japanese giants, while the demand for disposable endoscopes for routine gastrointestinal examinations has surged following the pandemic. Recognizing this, Insign partnered with AAEON to develop a cost-effective, high-performance endoscopy assistance system," said Kevin Chang, Vice President of AI Solutions at Insign Medical Technology Inc. "Using disposable colonoscopes to check for inflammation, tumors, ulcers, or polyps is not only safe and hygienic but also eliminates the risk of cross-infection and the cost of cleaning and disinfection, significantly reducing procurement costs for hospitals," Chang added.