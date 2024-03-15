Equipped with such high processing capacity, the COM-RAPC6 is able to host up to six PCIe modules. With four single-lane PCIe slots alongside another two equipped with eight and four lanes, the COM-RAPC6 is able to handle advanced graphics card installation for multi-LAN expansion. Such operation is boosted by up to 64GB of SODIMM-based DDR5 memory, which provides flexible, high-bandwidth system memory.

Much like the COM-RAPC6, the COM-ADNC6 also offers a range of PCIe expansion options, able to accommodate either four single-lane or two dual-lane PCIe expansion cards. Consequently, AAEON has earmarked the COM-ADNC6 as a good option for industrial control solutions, such as programmable logic controller applications, particularly given the additional functionality offered by its LPC and the security offered by onboard TPM 2.0.

The COM-RAPC6 offers a total of five display outputs, comprised of three DDI (4K @120Hz), VGA (1920 x 1080) and eDP (4K @60Hz) co-layed with single or dual-channel LVDS (1920 x 1080) to achieve four simultaneous displays.

Such a configuration is boosted by Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics or Intel® UHD Graphics for 13th Gen Intel® Processors, depending on the SKU. Meanwhile, the COM-ADNC6 provides eDP (4K @60Hz) co-layed with single or dual-channel LVDS (1920 x 1080) alongside two DP connectors for 4K display at 144Hz.

Onboard communication protocols for both modules come in the form of a 2-wire UART, 8-bit GPIO, and SMBus. A variety of other functions are available via LPC connectors, with which multiple serial port functions can be accessed.

The two boards share a number of features that make them conducive to industrial environments, such as wide-temperature SKUs able to reliably operate in a -40°C to 85°C window, while for storage both support two SATA at 6Gb/s. This flexibility is further reflected in the modules' remaining onboard interfaces, with LAN connectors for the Intel® Ethernet Controller I226 Series platform running at 2.5GbE speeds, a variety of USB connectors, and high-definition audio output.

For more information about the COM-RAPC6 and COM-ADNC6, please visit the COM Express Modules lineup on the AAEON website, or contact an AAEON representative directly.

