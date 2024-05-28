At both board and system levels, the platform offers dual LAN ports, camera, and sensor support. These features combine with their compact dimensions, making them strong candidates for applications like building access monitoring. Meanwhile, both host a HDMI 1.4b interface. The PICO-AM62, in particular, includes an LVDS connector for display output, which is well-suited to human-machine-interface (HMI) use.

Wireless communication, such as Wi-Fi and 4G/LTE, is also available via full and half-size mini cards. Both products also feature a multipurpose I/O connector for industrial control functions such as RS-232/422/485, CANBus, UART, GPIO, and I2C. Leveraging this versatility, it is easy to see how the products could serve as a flexible foundation for low-cost industrial automation devices. AAEON notes that the PICO-AM62 hosts additional serial configuration options. Combining its multipurpose I/O connector with two pin headers, users can pair two RS-232/422/485 interfaces with two CAN-FD, four full RS-232/422/485 by BOM, all the way to four RS-485 alongside dual UART.

To learn more about the PICO-AM62 & SRG-AM62, please visit https://www.aaeon.com/en/.

