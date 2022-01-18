AAG Energy : CONNECTED TRANSACTION FORMATION OF THE JOINT VENTURE COMPANY

Principal business of the Joint Venture Company

The Joint Venture Company will principally engage in, among other things, the research and development of geological reserve technology, well drilling technology, monitoring and supervision facilities of petroleum, natural gas and coalbed methane (''CBM''), etc..

Composition of board of directors

The board of directors of the Joint Venture Company shall comprise three directors. Xinhe and XTRQ shall be entitled to appoint one and two directors, respectively. The chairman of the board of the Joint Venture Company shall be elected amongst the two directors appointed by XTRQ.

Composition of the supervisory board

The supervisory board shall comprise one member to be nominated by Xinhe.

Restriction of transfer of equity interests

The holders of the equity interests of the Joint Venture Company can transfer their equity interests with each other. When a holder of equity interests in Joint Venture Company intends to transfer its equity interests (the ''Selling Equity Interests Holder'') to a third party, it must obtain prior consent from other holder(s) of equity interests. The Selling Equity Interests Holder shall serve a written notice to the other holder(s) of equity interests and he/she/they shall reply to the notice within 30 days from the date of the notice. If no reply is received, it will be regarded as a consent to the Selling Equity Interests Holder and if the other holder(s) of equity interests had refused the sale of the equity interests by the Selling Equity Interests Holder to the third party, the other holder(s) of the equity interests shall purchase such equity interests from the Selling Equity Interests Holder.

REASONS FOR AND THE BENEFITS OF THE FORMATION OF THE JOINT VENTURE COMPANY

XTRQ has obvious regional market scale advantages in urban pipeline gas infrastructure network facilities and user management, and is the main urban combustion enterprise in Xinjiang energy industry. The cooperation with XTRQ can carry out energy research by virtue of its high-quality resources with Petrochina Kunlun Gas.,Co.Ltd, and systematically sort out and study the problems of CBM and urban pipe network engineering technology and advanced equipment.

In this regard, the Directors (excluding Mr. Ming Zaiyuan and Mr. Huang Min who are required to abstain from voting on the relevant Board resolutions for approving the Joint Venture Agreement, but including the independent non-executive Directors) are of the view that the transaction contemplated under the Joint Venture Agreement is on normal commercial terms, and the terms and conditions therein are fair and reasonable, and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.